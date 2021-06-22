Cancel
Public Safety

Sister of UC Davis grad killed in Russia searches for answers

By CNN Newsource
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (KOVR) — The murder of a UC Davis graduate living in Russia has led to lots of questions about what led up to the violent attack. Catherine Serou, 34, first went missing on Tuesday. This weekend, her body was found in the woods 250 miles from Moscow and a man is under arrest for her murder. He was reportedly identified after images of Serou in the passenger seat of his car were discovered on road camera footage.

