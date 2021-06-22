Cancel
Brick, NJ

Spicy?! The Jersey Shore’s Best Thin Crust Pizza Is Made In Brick Township, New Jersey

By Jimmy G
105.7 The Hawk
 15 days ago
I love pizza and I love surprises! On Saturday, after my Asbury Park Boardwalk show, I made my way to a cornhole tournament in Wall Township. The 18 person tournament was happening in my best friend's backyard. Unfortunately, it wasn't the best tournament because of the rain and an argument between teams interfered with the good vibes... However, I was pleasantly surprised by a thin crust pizza that I think is the best at the Jersey Shore.

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

