Spicy?! The Jersey Shore’s Best Thin Crust Pizza Is Made In Brick Township, New Jersey

For whatever reason, the summer gives everyone license to be a little more indulging when it comes to eating. I don’t know what it is. Maybe it’s the endorphins that kick in as the warm weather heats up. Food and drink are always a good compliment to a gathering with friends and family. Human interaction also heals the soul. This summer especially, we all need to be together again. Not to say, the pandemic didn’t add on a few extra pounds to (our) my weight, ok it did.