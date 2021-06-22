Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

XDA Basics: Will my mouse and keyboard work with Windows 11?

By João Carrasqueira
xda-developers
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever a big new update comes around, it’s natural to have questions about what it means for you. That goes for Windows 11, too. Whether it’s apps or devices, you want to know that things are going to work after the update. After all, you spent money on those devices and so you expect to be able to use them. That’s all the more important when those devices are essential parts of your PC. If you’re concerned about whether you’ll be able to use your current mouse and keyboard with Windows 11, there’s no reason to worry. Peripherals like that will almost certainly continue working just as before.

www.xda-developers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keyboards#Gaming Keyboard#Custom Software#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to upgrade to Windows 11: Requirements and how to know if my PC is compatible

Windows 11 will arrive later this year as a free update for Windows 10 users, but many are finding that their hardware is not supported. Microsoft has modified its minimum hardware requirements, and what is most surprising here is the changes to the CPU. Let’s see what their requirements are and how to know whether or not you should buy a new PC or device.
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

Windows 11 works with Android apps

Microsoft dropped a surprise at the launch of Windows 11 with the addition of Android apps. This is the first time Microsoft has allowed Android apps on the operating system at such a deep level, starting with major apps like TikTok and Instagram, all running with Intel Bridge technology. Now you can run iOS apps on MacOS and Android apps on Chrome OS and Android apps on Windows – what’s next?
Computersvmware.com

VMUI window stays in background on Ubuntu host even though VM has mouse/keyboard focus

Run VM in a window. Open another app (such as Firefox web browser) on the host that overlaps the VM UI window, although not covering the entire VM UI window. Click on the Guest OS and Guest OS responds (e.g. right click on desktop or taskbar and Windows OS responds) but however the VMUI window remains in the background instead of being brought to the foreground as it already has focus. The workaround is to click on the VMUI window title bar or status bar and the VMUI window comes to the foreground.
Softwaretechviral.net

Can My PC Run Windows 11? Here’s how to Check!

Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the most anticipated desktop operating system – Windows 11 in a product launch event. As expected, Windows 11 has more features and customization options. You can check out all Windows 11 features to know the potential of the newly released operating system. Windows 11 introduced some visual...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

XDA Basics: Does your Android smartphone need an antivirus app?

Android is not just the biggest mobile operating system in the world, it’s the biggest OS — period. Such a large user base makes it a juicy target for cyber-criminals, which is why there are often reports about Android malware, adware, and other not-so-nice things. Such reports make people afraid and they rush to the one thing we’ve all grown up hearing about — an antivirus app. But do you really need an antivirus on Android, or are Android’s built-in protections enough?
Cell Phonesxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to check Mobile Data Usage on Android

Some people are lucky enough to actually have an unlimited data plan on their smartphones. Others, however, are not that lucky. Keeping tabs on your mobile data usage is essential to keep you from either running out of data or overpaying on your cellphone plan. So what can you do as an Android user if you want to keep an eye on how much data you’re consuming every day? Pretty much all of the best Android phones give users a lot of options to control data consumption. Today, we’re going to show you how you can check how much mobile data your phone and individual apps have been using throughout your day.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to view and remove EXIF data on Android and iOS, and stop Location Tagging

Most modern-day smartphones with great cameras make it really easy for anyone and everyone to click good photos. But what most people don’t realize is that with each photograph, they’re also capturing a lot of personal information which, when they share that photo on social media, becomes available to a much wider set of people on the internet. No, we’re not talking about what’s visible in the photo frame, but instead the EXIF data of that photograph.
Softwareamericanpeoplenews.com

Parallels working to bring Windows 11 to Mac

Virtualization specialist Parallels on Thursday confirmed plans to bring the recently released Windows 11 to Mac, though it is unclear when compatibility with the new Microsoft operating system will land. Parallels failed to provide an estimated launch timeframe in a statement to. , saying only that it “will surely do...
Computerslaptopmag.com

Windows 11 makes multitasking a breeze — how it works

It may not be the most attention-grabbing Windows 11 feature, but the enhanced snap functionality is among my favorites as I’m perpetually seeking the perfect multi-window setup for every task. The existing snap functionality in Windows 10 handles this pretty well, just dragging a window to the side or corner...
SoftwareLumia UK

Windows 11: The operating system for hybrid work and learning

If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that organizations must be resilient, and technology has been more critical to that resilience than ever before. ​The global pandemic accelerated digital transformation in ways never before imagined, and we are honored and humbled that so many of you chose Windows as the platform for that transformation.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Stewie2k’s CS:GO streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, and more

Jake “Stewie2k” Yip is an American CS:GO rifler who has played for various teams since entering the pro scene in 2016. He currently plays for Team Liquid, and his biggest achievements include winning the ELEAGUE Boston Major and ESL Pro League Final. His Twitch follower count sits at above 900,000.
Softwaregamerevolution.com

Windows 11 TPM 2.0 support error message: Why can’t my PC run Windows 11?

When it releases, those trying to install Windows 11 may find they’re met with an error stating that “This PC can’t run Windows 11” accompanied by a message saying, “The PC must support TPM 2.0.” Unfortunately, this error doesn’t make it clear as to what TPM 2.0 is, or how or if it can be installed. Unfortunately, TPM 2.0 is a complex topic, and users may find they’re in over their head when trying to research it.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to perform Mouse Latency Test in Windows 10

Have you ever noticed the delay in your mouse actions while simply working on your Windows 10 PC or while playing a game? This delay is technically termed Mouse Latency. Let’s learn a little more about it today. In this post. We will talk about:. What is mouse latency?. What...
ElectronicsTVOvermind

Are The New Monoprice Gaming Keyboard And Mouse Any Good?

There are so many different gaming peripheral companies out there, from the likes of Razer, Corsair, HyperX, and SteelSeries, but one company that you probably haven’t heard of is Monoprice. Monoprice is a company that produces many things from cables, adapters, and even 3D printer accessories. They also specialize in producing high-end, affordable gaming accessories, such as the brand new Dark Matter Collider TKL gaming keyboard and Hyper-K Ultralight mouse. This keyboard is a tenkey-less gaming keyboard, which just means that it doesn’t include a number pad (or a “tenkey”), so you should be able to save room to move your mouse around without accidentally bumping your keyboard if you don’t have room on your play space. I was sent a review unit of both the Dark Matter keyboard and the Hyper-K Ultralight Mouse to tell you my thoughts on each of these products! So, what do you need to know about the Dark Matter Collider gaming keyboard by Monoprice, and what do you need to know about the Hyper-K Ultralight mouse?
Computerswindowsreport.com

NordVPN might not work on your Windows 11 device

Users are now flagging some issues with NordVPN, which apparently won't work on the Windows 11 dev build. It seems that the security software is unable to connect to NordLynx, which impedes it from functioning on the new OS. However, there are users that are able to run NordVPN on...
Computersmspoweruser.com

Windows 11 will allow you to customize your touch keyboard with different themes

Early this week, Microsoft announced Windows 11 with a new Start experience, improved taskbar, new Settings UI, and more. During the launch event, Microsoft revealed that Windows 11 will come with an all-new touch keyboard experience. The new touch keyboard can be customized with various themes as you can see from the screenshot above.
Softwarethurrott.com

What’s New in Windows 11 for Hybrid Work

Not surprisingly, one of the big pushes with Windows 11 is the hybrid work reality that was first forced on us by the COVID-19 pandemic. “If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that organizations must be resilient, and technology has been more critical to that resilience than ever before,” Microsoft general manager Wangui McKelvey writes. “Hybrid work and learning are here to stay, and that means your organization needs an operating system that enables your people to work or learn at home, in the office or at school, and everywhere in between. It also needs to be easy for IT teams to manage, and it must provide advanced security to address the increasingly complex cybersecurity environment.”
ComputersTechRepublic

How to add a highlighter to your mouse pointer in Windows 10

Getting and keeping the attention of your audience during a meeting is easier with visual flare like highlighting the mouse pointer. Windows 10 buries the feature deep in the Control Panel. For many of us operating in a modern work environment, having a team meeting often means we are using...
Computersvmware.com

Start Menu shortcuts work for windows but not windows 64

We can create desktop shortcuts using for 64 bit windows systems using the below code without issue. ${installdir}/${product_fullname}.${platform_exec_suffix}. However, when we try to add a shortcut to 64 bit windows using. Launch ${product_fullname}. ${product_fullname}. 0. 0. ${installdir}/${product_fullname}.${platform_exec_suffix}. ${installdir}/mainapp.ico. We can only get the start menu shortcut to come up if...

Comments / 0

Community Policy