Accidents

Plvs Vltra captain: "Rescued cargo crew were minutes from drowning"

By Plvs Vltra
boatinternational.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe captain of Plvs Vltra has opened up about an incident that saw the 74m Amels superyacht rescue 10 crew members from a sinking cargo ship named Pioneer Star off the Omani coast. Delivery captain Martyn Walker said survivors were just “minutes away from drowning” when they were rescued by...

www.boatinternational.com
