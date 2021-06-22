Iconic yachts: The story of the 88m sailing yacht Maltese Falcon
Tom Perkins created one of the most sensational three-masted sailing yachts of the past 100 years when he built the 88 metre Maltese Falcon with Perini Navi. Launched in 2006, the project took nearly six years to complete. With radical unstayed masts made of 'weapons-grade' carbon fibre, computerised sail and mast control system, Maltese Falcon, and in particular its FalconRig, was hailed as a triumph of design, development and engineering.www.boatinternational.com