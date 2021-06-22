Iconic yachts: The story of the 88m sailing yacht Maltese Falcon

The 30.4 metre Hatteras motor yacht Probability, listed for sale by Mike Strassel at RJC Yachts, has been sold in-house with the buyer introduced by Raymond Young. Built in GRP by US yard Hatteras to a design by Jack Hargrave, she was delivered in 2005 as one of the yard's flybridge models and was refitted in 2017. In 2020, she received a further $1.2M refit with new interior soft goods, fabrics, LED lighting, appliances, new teak on main deck, walk-arounds, flybridge, non-skid on boat deck, new exterior furnishings, cushions & canvas, etc.. An interior in rich satin finished cherry wood with granite and honey onyx accents accommodates 10 guests in five cabins. These consist of a master suite, VIP suite, double and two twins, all with entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for three crew.