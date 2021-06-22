Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
John Hook

Man who lives near Backbone Fire describes conditions in the area

fox10phoenix.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Backbone Fire, which has burned more than 32,000 acres of land, is still not contained. FOX 10's John Hook and Linda Williams spoke with a man who lives in the Strawberry area.

www.fox10phoenix.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox 10
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hook
Related
Pine, AZfox10phoenix.com

Backbone Fire grows to over 40K acres near Pine, Strawberry

The Backbone Fire burning near Pine and Strawberry has grown to 40,591 acres and is 1% contained. "Overnight will see smoldering fire behavior because of recent rain," officials said. "On Thursday, outflow winds could be a problem. Low to moderate fire behavior is expected."
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Girl, 13, whose face was left bloodied and bruised after being body-slammed into concrete during gym class tells True Crime podcast she's been bullied by the same girl for MONTHS and begs school officials not to allow her back in

A 13-year-old girl from Illinois, whose photos showing her bloodied and bruised face following an attack by a bully went viral last month, has broken her silence and told the True Crime Daily podcast that she does not think her tormentor should be allowed back in school after a three-day suspension.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Girl, 3, died after dad fell on her at playground in ‘freak accident’

The death of a three-year-old girl whose father fell off a piece of playground equipment and landed on her has been ruled a “freak accident”.Amberlie Pennington-Foley died following the incident at a park in Upper Hutt, a city near Wellington, New Zealand, on 27 August last year.She had been playing with her father Robert, who moved from the UK to New Zealand with his wife in 2011, on the playground at the park near their house.A coroner’s report issued this week said the pair had been playing on a piece of equipment known as the Supernova – a rotating plastic...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Autumn Hallow: Despite 30 police calls, dad and stepmom starve, withhold water & beat beloved girl to death

The father and stepmother of slain Minnesota girl Autumn Hallow admitted in court this week that they killed the child while doling out punishment. As CrimeOnline previously reported, an autopsy revealed that 8-year-old Autumn had atrophied muscles and significant hair loss, puncture wounds on her head, bleeding on the brain and in the abdomen, and bruises on her hips and hands.
Accidentscwbradio.com

Arcadia Man in Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning in Lake Wazee

A 25-year-old Arcadia man is in critical condition after nearly drowning in Lake Wazee in Jackson County. Authorities received reports of a man not surfacing after entering the water. Authorities were able to locate the man 25 feet from shore, 17 feet underwater and they pulled him to shore. He...
Public SafetyPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Girl Gets Wasted On Plane After Getting Dumped, Tries To Punch Out Window Mid-Flight, Could Do Up To 10 Years In Prison

“Ladies and gentleman please don’t be alarmed but a crazy drunk woman is trying punch a window out of the plane. Once again, please don’t be alarmed.”. I’m a nervous flier when everything is going smoothly, hell Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell couls be flying my plain and still want 3 double tequilas on the rocks before I even think about setting foot on the jet bridge.
Public SafetyBBC

Police search for missing father and four-year-old son

Police are trying to trace a missing father and his four-year-old son who have not been seen since Sunday. Ian Malone, 44, did not return home after leaving an address in Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, with his child, who cannot be named for legal reasons. Northumbria Police said their priority is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy