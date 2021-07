Microsoft this morning revealed the Games With Gold lineup for July 2021. While they may not be the most exciting lineup, there’s some gaming goodness to be had here. Planet Alpha will be available. This shooter from Team 17 is normally $19.99 so there’s some savings there. On the same day Xbox Live Gold members can download Conker: Live & Reloaded. This original Xbox remake of the N64 classic is perhaps most surprising for not already being on Game Pass. Still, Live members will be able to play it for free now.