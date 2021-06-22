Severe Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTY At 635 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Indianola, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milo, Ackworth, Sandyville, Otter Creek County Park and Lake Ahquabi State Park. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH