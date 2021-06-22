You’ll Be Able To Go To The D.C. DMV Without An Appointment Starting July 20
After a year of limited service by appointment only, the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles will return to its regular practice of “first come, first served” next month. DMV appointments made through Saturday, July 17 will be honored, but they will no longer be offered after that date, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said in a news release. DMV Service Centers will open to walk-ins starting Tuesday, July 20 (the adjudication services center will open the day before).dcist.com