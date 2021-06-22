Cancel
Traffic

You’ll Be Able To Go To The D.C. DMV Without An Appointment Starting July 20

By Cydney Grannan
DCist
DCist
 15 days ago
After a year of limited service by appointment only, the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles will return to its regular practice of “first come, first served” next month. DMV appointments made through Saturday, July 17 will be honored, but they will no longer be offered after that date, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said in a news release. DMV Service Centers will open to walk-ins starting Tuesday, July 20 (the adjudication services center will open the day before).

DCist

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that's the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

Muriel Bowser
