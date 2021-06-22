RELIVE THE 18TH ANNUAL WSOP MAIN EVENT - JOHNNY CHAN WINS WSOP GOLD

PokerNews Podcast: Wynn Millions, WSOP Online Bracelets & Guest Bryn Kenney. On the latest special episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt and Chad Holloway break down the latest stories from the poker world including an update from the Wynn Millions, a sick cooler hand between Alex Foxen and Bryn Kenney, and who Phil Hellmuth is playing in Round 3 of High Stakes Duel. In addition, Jeff talks about his deep run in the WSOP.com Online Circuit Main Event and reveals plans to live stream the summer online bracelet event early action while PokerNews will air the final tables. Other topics covered include the wild 11-way chop at RGPS Horseshoe Council Bluffs Main Event, Phil Ivey releasing his exclusive NFT set with Ethernity Chain & Impossible Brief, and remembering 1999 WSOP Main Event champ Noel Furlong, who recently passed away at age 83. Finally, Sarah sits down with guest Bryn Kenney to discuss life, challenging Phil Hellmuth, his plans for the WSOP, and much more. If you want to hear tips and wisdom from poker's all-time money leader this episode is for you. Big thanks to the special sponsor this week in Elite Chip Care. Time Stamps *Time|Topic* 00:24 | Welcome to the show 01:07 | Wynn Millions a big success 03:28 | Frank Funaro a rising star 05:45 | Wynn Millions Massacre – Foxen vs. Kenney Cooler 11:06 | Sponsor: Elite Chip Care 11:38 | Guest Bryn Kenney joins the show 13:00 | Losing weight and making health a priority 16:05 | Sitting at the top of poker’s all-time money list 22:00 | Thoughts on PokerGO Tour & ranking systems 24:40 | Challenging Phil Hellmuth heads-up for charity 29:30 | Who is currently the best NLHE player? 39:30 | Line between confidence and cockiness 43:25 | Healthy lifestyle during the chaos of being a poker pro 47:30 | Will Bryn Kenney be playing the WSOP? 50:20 | When will you be back in New York? 55:42 | Follow Bryn Kenney’s upcoming adventures 57:03 | Who is Phil Hellmuth’s new opponent for High Stakes Duel Rd III? 1:02:00 | Jeff makes deep run in WSOP.com Online Circuit Main Event 1:03:00 | PokerNews & Jeff Platt to live stream July online bracelet events 1:05:50 | Chad & Jeff’s WSOP Online Fantasy Draft Bet 1:10:16 | Sponsor: GGPoker 1:11:13 | An 11-way chop at RGPS Horseshoe Council Bluffs Main Event 1:17:00 | Phil Ivey releases exclusive NFT set w/ Ethernity Chain & Impossible Brief 1:21:05 | Is Phil Ivey coming to the PN Podcast? 1:22:23 | Sponsor: partypoker’s Cashback Boost & Magic Cards Promotions 1:23:30 | Remembering 1999 WSOP Main Event champ Noel Furlong 1:28:35 | Wynn Millions champion to be revealed next week!