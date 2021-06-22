Cancel
Gambling

RELIVE THE 18TH ANNUAL WSOP MAIN EVENT - JOHNNY CHAN WINS WSOP GOLD

By Tim Duckworth - PokerGO
wsop.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1987 WSOP Main Event would see Johnny Chan break through to win the first of his two WSOP Main Event titles and ignite his career as one of the greatest WSOP poker legends of his generation. The 18th Annual World Series of Poker (WSOP) was held at Binion’s Horseshoe...

www.wsop.com
#Poker Tournament#Wsop#The Rio
Gamblingchatsports.com

WSOP 2021: Best Events to Play on a Budget

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) 2021 schedule features 88 bracelet events with buy-ins as high as $250,000. However, if you're looking to experience the WSOP on a budget we've hand-picked five events that you should check out!. Check Out the WSOP 2021 Schedule. The WSOP have confirmed an 88-bracelet...
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

WSOP Flip & Go Bracelet Event: Everything You Need to Know

There are many ways the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) will look different from any other year in the series’ 52 years of history, but one of the biggest will be the inclusion of a Flip & Go bracelet event. The innovative format is a hybrid game popularized online...
Gamblingchatsports.com

Manig “Ohio77” Loeser Wins WSOP Online Event #2: Monster Stack for 1st Bracelet ($104,313)

On Friday, the second gold bracelet of the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Online Series was awarded. Event #2: $600 NLH Monster Stack drew 727 runners who rebought 311 times, which meant the 1,038-entry field resulted in a $560,520 prize pool, and after 11 hours of play, it was Manig “Ohio77” Loeser who came out on top win a $104,313 top prize and his first gold bracelet.
Hobbieschatsports.com

1999 WSOP Main Event Champ Noel Furlong Passes Away at Age 83

The poker world is less one former World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event champion as Irishman Noel Furlong passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday. It was reported by The Irish Times that he died “peacefully at home.”. Known to poker fans as the winner of the...
Gamblingreviewjournal.com

WSOP Online returns, but future of series uncertain

The second edition of the World Series of Poker Online kicks off Thursday. Whether it will be the last remains to be seen. The WSOP Online was created last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, offering players an outlet with live poker across the country mostly shut down. The WSOP Online returned this year with the fate of the live WSOP at the Rio still uncertain. (The flagship WSOP is now slated for Sept. 30 to Nov. 23.)
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

PokerNews Podcast: Wynn Millions, WSOP Online Bracelets & Guest Bryn Kenney

PokerNews Podcast: Wynn Millions, WSOP Online Bracelets & Guest Bryn Kenney. On the latest special episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt and Chad Holloway break down the latest stories from the poker world including an update from the Wynn Millions, a sick cooler hand between Alex Foxen and Bryn Kenney, and who Phil Hellmuth is playing in Round 3 of High Stakes Duel. In addition, Jeff talks about his deep run in the WSOP.com Online Circuit Main Event and reveals plans to live stream the summer online bracelet event early action while PokerNews will air the final tables. Other topics covered include the wild 11-way chop at RGPS Horseshoe Council Bluffs Main Event, Phil Ivey releasing his exclusive NFT set with Ethernity Chain & Impossible Brief, and remembering 1999 WSOP Main Event champ Noel Furlong, who recently passed away at age 83. Finally, Sarah sits down with guest Bryn Kenney to discuss life, challenging Phil Hellmuth, his plans for the WSOP, and much more. If you want to hear tips and wisdom from poker's all-time money leader this episode is for you. Big thanks to the special sponsor this week in Elite Chip Care. Time Stamps *Time|Topic* 00:24 | Welcome to the show 01:07 | Wynn Millions a big success 03:28 | Frank Funaro a rising star 05:45 | Wynn Millions Massacre – Foxen vs. Kenney Cooler 11:06 | Sponsor: Elite Chip Care 11:38 | Guest Bryn Kenney joins the show 13:00 | Losing weight and making health a priority 16:05 | Sitting at the top of poker’s all-time money list 22:00 | Thoughts on PokerGO Tour & ranking systems 24:40 | Challenging Phil Hellmuth heads-up for charity 29:30 | Who is currently the best NLHE player? 39:30 | Line between confidence and cockiness 43:25 | Healthy lifestyle during the chaos of being a poker pro 47:30 | Will Bryn Kenney be playing the WSOP? 50:20 | When will you be back in New York? 55:42 | Follow Bryn Kenney’s upcoming adventures 57:03 | Who is Phil Hellmuth’s new opponent for High Stakes Duel Rd III? 1:02:00 | Jeff makes deep run in WSOP.com Online Circuit Main Event 1:03:00 | PokerNews & Jeff Platt to live stream July online bracelet events 1:05:50 | Chad & Jeff’s WSOP Online Fantasy Draft Bet 1:10:16 | Sponsor: GGPoker 1:11:13 | An 11-way chop at RGPS Horseshoe Council Bluffs Main Event 1:17:00 | Phil Ivey releases exclusive NFT set w/ Ethernity Chain & Impossible Brief 1:21:05 | Is Phil Ivey coming to the PN Podcast? 1:22:23 | Sponsor: partypoker’s Cashback Boost & Magic Cards Promotions 1:23:30 | Remembering 1999 WSOP Main Event champ Noel Furlong 1:28:35 | Wynn Millions champion to be revealed next week!
Gamblingchatsports.com

WSOP 2021: How To Adjust Your Strategy For Online Events

The World SEries of Poker 2021 Online is underway with residents of Nevada and New Jersey battling it out at the virtual felt in 33 gold bracelet awarding events. For many poker players, perhaps including you, the WSOP 2021 Online festival’s tournaments will be the richest and most coveted you have ever played.
Gamblingwsop.com

EVENT UPDATES

This tournament promises to be an intense one as each entry will garner a 20,000 chip stack of the $1,000 buy in cost. Players are allowed a maximum of two re-entries should they elect to use them after being eliminated. Each level will be 15 minutes in length, there will...
WWE411mania.com

JCW The Great American Smash Results: Grim Reefer Wins Main Event

Jersey Championship Wrestling held their Great American Smash event earlier today at the Knights Of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:. * YDNB (Ellis Taylor, Charlie Tiger & Griffin McCoy) defeated Billie Starkz, Janai Kai & Jody Threat. * Josh Bishop defeated ‘Precious’ Pat Marchese.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Erion Zekthi on Shamrock FC 330 main event bout: ‘I’ll win’

While being forced to sit out nearly two years can be difficult on a fighter’s physical well-being, training can help stem any degradation, whereas when it comes to the mental aspect of a fighter’s health, it can be a bit more difficult to deal with. Such was the case for bantamweight Erion Zekthi the last couple years.
Gamblingchatsports.com

Hands of the Week: Negreanu Struggles in Wynn Millions; Johnny Chan's Bustout

PokerNews is known throughout the world for our industry-leading live updates for both live and online events. In fact, right now we're offering various updates right here. Over the years, we’ve captured memorable hands, many of which have become a part of poker history. In this new column, we will bring you some of the biggest hands of the week as reported in the PokerNews Live Updates.

