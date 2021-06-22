Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Lumber prices fall after soaring during the pandemic

By Chris Redfearn
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfAgi_0acRrFqQ00

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Lumber prices are now falling after reaching record highs in May.

The price of lumber in March of 2020 was just over $300 per thousand board feet. That cost peaked last month at more than $1,600 per thousand board feet.

“A lot of the materials are stabilizing,” said Diamond Gulf Construction owner Alejandro Diggs. “Some are going down. But, we are starting to see prices going up on labor.”

Gibbs says he’s hopeful that material costs continue to fall to offset some of the increased labor costs he’s already feeling from inflation.

“For example, our painter…” Diggs said. “He can feel that his pockets aren’t getting enough money for the work. They are seeing that all the prices are going up and I can imagine they are starting to believe it’s a good time to raise prices.”

Experts warn that consumers likely won’t see prices fall at the store on construction materials for several weeks.

Diggs said he is hopeful that market conditions stabilize heading into 2022.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Fort Myers, FL
Industry
Fort Myers, FL
Health
Local
Florida Industry
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Business
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumber#Pandemic#Inflation#Diamond Gulf Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Business
News Break
Industry
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police

Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. The move ended days of intense speculation over whether the police and former President would comply with the country’s Constitutional Court for Zuma’s arrest and imprisonment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy