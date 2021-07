Small boats of migrants making the dangerous journey across the Channel are to be forcibly turned around at sea by the UK’s Border Force and sent back to France under Priti Patel’s proposed asylum overhaul.Campaigners have described the plans, which would need to be agreed by France in order to be implemented, as both illegal and “morally wrong”.The Nationality and Borders Bill, laid in Parliament on Tuesday, would enable immigration officers to intercept vessels in British waters and take them to foreign ports – a controversial practice known as “pushback”.It also paves the way for the Home Office to effectively...