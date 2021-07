CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pride month is coming to an end, but the education, support, and resources for both members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies doesn’t stop. “Pride is really about education, really this month has been about learning about the LGBTQ community, it’s about advocacy pride is really about recognizing those people that paved the way to make discrimination less for those who are part of the LGBTQ community and it’s about support from allies and friends,” said Coastal Bend Pride Center Director Barton Bailey.