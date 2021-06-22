Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tony Evers bans chokeholds while Wisconsin Assembly votes to block defunding

By Scott Bauer
Pioneer Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday signed a bill into law banning police chokeholds, except in life or death situations, on the same day the Assembly sent him a measure that would penalize local governments that attempt to defund their police departments. The Assembly also passed a bill...

www.twincities.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Nick Milroy
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Shelia Stubbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Assembly#Wisconsin Legislature#Minneapolis Police#Police Violence#Gop#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

Bipartisan-backed Wisconsin budget heads to Gov. Evers

MADISON, Wis. — The $87 billion state budget will soon be in the hands of Gov. Tony Evers after passing the Senate Wednesday night. In the last biennium, Gov. Evers issued nearly 80 line-item vetos, but unlike in 2019, there is bipartisan support this time, which hasn't been the case for more than a decade.
Politicswpr.org

Legislature Approves State Budget, Sends To Gov. Tony Evers

Senate Passed 2-Year Plan That Would Spend Billions Less Than Governor Proposed. The state Legislature has approved and sent the next two-year state budget to Gov. Tony Evers. The plan would spend billions less than the governor proposed. The state Senate approved the spending plan Wednesday night, about 24 hours...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Senate passes $87 billion budget on to Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans finished their work on the state budget Wednesday, moving the $87 billion spending plan through the Senate and on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Senate passed the massive bill on a 23-9 vote after about five hours of debate. Three Democrats joined Republicans in...
Healthdrydenwire.com

Gov. Evers Takes Action On Assembly Bill 374

MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today signed Assembly Bill 374 relating to the settlement of opioid litigation. A signing statement for Assembly Bill 374 is available here. “I am signing Assembly Bill 374 because it will help bring much-needed funds to communities throughout Wisconsin to address the opioid pandemic through a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors. These funds will be used on opioid abatement and mitigation efforts and help ensure that the maximum amount of dollars available from a settlement make it to Wisconsin communities as soon as possible,” said Gov. Evers, whose signing statement also noted troubling provisions in the bill. “Despite these serious concerns, I am not willing to risk our ability to maximize the amount of settlement dollars available to Wisconsin by vetoing this bill in its entirety.”
Wisconsin Statewpr.org

Wisconsin Assembly To Vote On 2-Year State Budget That Spends Billions Less Than Governor's Proposal

Wisconsin Assembly lawmakers are set to vote Tuesday on a two-year state budget that looks very different from the spending plan proposed by Gov. Tony Evers earlier this year. The Assembly is scheduled to convene Tuesday morning to take up the budget approved over the past several weeks by the Republican-controlled state budget committee. The GOP-backed plan includes less overall spending than the governor called for, omits major proposals from Evers — like legalizing marijuana and expanding Medicaid — and uses unprecedented state revenue projections to pay for a $3.4 billion tax cut.
Madison, WIWBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Assembly passes state budget in late night vote

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Assembly has passed the state’s next two-year budget and sent it on to the state Senate. The Assembly passed the spending plan on a 64-34 vote. The Senate is expected to take up the budget on Wednesday. The centerpiece of the spending plan is...
Politicsmadison

Updated: Wisconsin Assembly approves budget with $3.4 billion in tax cuts

Lawmakers in the Wisconsin Assembly voted Tuesday evening to pass a two-year budget for the state that cuts income, property and business taxes by more than $3 billion. Democratic Reps. Deb Andraca of Whitefish Bay, Steve Doyle of Onalaska, Beth Meyers of Bayfield and Don Vruwink of Milton joined Republicans to approve the bill with a 64-34 vote. The Senate will take it up on Wednesday. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has not indicated whether he plans to sign the Republican proposal, reject it or modify it.
Madison, WIUrban Milwaukee

WisGOP Statement on Tony Evers’ Refusal to Address the Labor Crisis

Madison, WI – After Tony Evers’ veto of Legislature Republicans’ bill to address the growing labor crisis in Wisconsin by joining the dozens of states who have already opted out of additional federal unemployment benefits, the Republican Party of Wisconsin released the following statement from Chairman Andrew Hitt:. “Tony Evers...
Madison, WIUrban Milwaukee

Republicans on JFC Reject Governor Evers’ Healthy Women, Healthy Babies Proposal in State Budget in Advance of Vote in Assembly

MADISON – Last week, the Republican majority on the Joint Finance Committee voted to eliminate funding in the state budget to support healthy birth outcomes for moms and babies who are at significant risk of experiencing poor health outcomes due to health inequities. Remarkably, Republicans on Joint Finance also blocked Governor Evers’ proposal to expand Medicaid coverage to postpartum women from 2 to 12 months, which is proven to help improve the health of new moms and their babies due to enhanced access to health care services during a time when they are most at risk for medical complications. The State Budget is scheduled for a vote before the full Assembly today.
PoliticsWJFW-TV

Wisconsin Assembly passes bill designed to save local paper mills

Madison - The Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill designed to save two shuttered paper mills. The money would come from federal coronavirus relief money. The bill came after a year of discussion with state, local and federal officials about how to save the Verso mill, which closed in June 2020 after more than a hundred years of operation. It employed 900 people.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Assembly to vote on ending licenses for braiding hair

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate is set to pass a bill that would allow people to braid hair without a license. The Black community has been pushing to deregulate braiding for years. According to the Institute for Justice, 30 states currently exempt braiders from licensure. The Wisconsin’s bill’s...
dailyjournal.net

Judge letting Indiana’s governor sue to block emergency law

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has has sided with Indiana’s governor in a dispute between top state Republicans over whether he can proceed with a lawsuit challenging the increased power state legislators gave themselves to intervene during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marion County judge’s ruling rejects...

Comments / 0

Community Policy