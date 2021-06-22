Cancel
Dallas City, IL

Dallas City Woman Arrested on Methamphetamine Charge

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dallas City, Illinois woman has been arrested following a traffic stop in Hancock County. Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy announced on Tuesday that 57 year Trelawney S Wood had been arrested following a traffic stop in the area of Niota/Fort Madison Bridge just before Midnight on Monday night. A subsequent deployment of a K9 unit to the scene of the stop led to the discovery of less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine in Wood’s purse. Wood was arrested and charged with Possession of Less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine. A passenger in the vehicle, 32 year old Tyler D Kenney, also of Dallas City, was released. Wood was taken to the Hancock County Jail where she is currently lodged.

