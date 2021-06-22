Dallas City Woman Arrested on Methamphetamine Charge

A Dallas City, Illinois woman has been arrested following a traffic stop in Hancock County. Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy announced on Tuesday that 57 year Trelawney S Wood had been arrested following a traffic stop in the area of Niota/Fort Madison Bridge just before Midnight on Monday night. A subsequent deployment of a K9 unit to the scene of the stop led to the discovery of less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine in Wood’s purse. Wood was arrested and charged with Possession of Less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine. A passenger in the vehicle, 32 year old Tyler D Kenney, also of Dallas City, was released. Wood was taken to the Hancock County Jail where she is currently lodged.