Culture Creators to honor Swizz Beatz, D-Nice at Innovators & Leaders Brunch
Swizz Beatz and DJ D-Nice spent most of the pandemic giving artists their flowers and now they will be honored for their own contributions. Culture Creators is returning for its fifth annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch, in partnership with YouTube. The event will be held on June 26 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and be broadcast on July 1 on the Culture Creators YouTube Channel at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST.thegrio.com