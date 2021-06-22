Culture Creators to honor Swizz Beatz, D-Nice at Innovators & Leaders Brunch

The BET Awards 2021 (originally telecast on Sunday, June 27) was billed to be a true celebration of the “Year of the Black Woman,” showcasing some of the most brilliant musicians, actors, and humanitarians of our time and it did not disappoint. The nearly four hour show celebrated powerful Black women in entertainment, showcased today's most popular acts , and even made way for some artists to to send a message with their. One that was received loud and clear: we hear and see you, Lil Nas X.