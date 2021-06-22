Cancel
Renew your defensive driving training

By Claudia Trochez
utah.edu
 17 days ago

Several university employees operate state vehicles for work purposes. This helpful resource allows employees to travel to, from and around campus efficiently. To operate motorized vehicles like golf carts, Kubotas, and department cars, university employees must complete the Defensive Driver Training. Typically, this training is completed during the employee’s onboarding process. However, the State Division of Risk Management requires all employees to retake the Defensive Driver Training every two years. The university’s automobile liability insurer stipulates that a $10,000 deductible may be imposed on a university department, in the case of a preventable accident, if the driver has not completed the driver training video and test prior to the accident.

attheu.utah.edu
