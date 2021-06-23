Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Ministers launch bid to privatise Channel 4 in shake-up of British television

By Chiara Giordano
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uv6Ui_0acRpmhr00

The government is to launch a consultation into the privatisation of Channel 4 as part of shake-up of British television, ministers have confirmed.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announced the move on Wednesday after bosses at the broadcaster were quizzed on the issue by MPs a day earlier.

Moving Channel 4 — home to The Great British Bake Off , It’s a Sin and Come Dine with Me — into private ownership and changing its remit could ensure its “future success and sustainability”, the department said in a statement.

The consultation will also review regulation of streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

It will consider whether new rules around impartiality and accuracy are needed for documentaries and news content on the platforms to “level the playing field” with broadcasters, who are regulated by the watchdog Ofcom.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Technology has transformed broadcasting but the rules protecting viewers and helping our traditional channels compete are from an analogue age.

“The time has come to look at how we can unleash the potential of our public service broadcasters while also making sure viewers and listeners consuming content on new formats are served by a fair and well-functioning system.

“So we’ll now be looking at how we can help make sure Channel 4 keeps its place at the heart of British broadcasting and level the playing field between broadcasters and video-on-demand services.”

Channel 4’s chief executive Alex Mahon, however, said the broadcaster could have “different priorities” if it is privatised, and cautioned against doing anything “irreversible” which could “possibly damage some of those things that we do for the sector”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ct7f6_0acRpmhr00

She was speaking after the publication of Channel 4’s annual report, which showed it delivered a record financial surplus of £74m at the end of 2020, as well as significant digital growth.

A day after reports emerged that the EU was considering cutting down the proportion of British TV and film shown around Europe , Ms Mahon referred to the “soft power” of having shows produced in Britain that are then sent “across the world”.

“We are the only publisher-broadcaster like that,” she said. “So that’s a very, very distinctive part of our landscape, and you can’t rely on Netflix or Amazon or others to do that, and we are doing that in order to grow their creative economy, we’re not doing that to consolidate or to cross-sell you other stuff.”

Producers are able to retain the rights to shows commissioned by Channel 4 and capitalise on them globally, which has created successes such as Come Dine With M e and Undercover Boss .

Ms Mahon also pointed out that Channel 4 has significant success in attracting younger viewers, compared to other networks, and has also tasked itself in championing diversity.

Channel 4 chair Charles Gurassa told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee “big American conglomerates” would be among the potential investors in Channel 4 if it was privatised.

Mr Dowden previously confirmed privatisation of Channel 4 was under examination in a review of public service broadcasting, however the consultation was not formally announced until Wednesday.

Channel 4 has been owned by the government since its launch in 1982 and receives its funding from advertising.

The money generated is then used to commission independent producers to make programmes for the channel.

The consultation comes ahead of a government white paper on the future of broadcasting which is due in the autumn.

Additional reporting by Press Association

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

167K+
Followers
87K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Privatisation#European Union#Economy#Uk#British#Mps#Moving Channel 4#Ofcom#Channel 4#Eu#Undercover Boss#Digital#Big American#Press Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Sir David Attenborough accuses ministers of ‘political attacks’ on television channels

Sir David Attenborough has accused the government of making “political and financial attacks” against British television channels.The famous naturalist’s intervention comes amid reports that the government will soon announce the privatisation of Channel 4.Ministers have also been criticised recently for making political capital of the publication of the Dyson report into how Martin Bashir secured his infamous BBC interview with Princess Diana in 1995, with culture secretary Oliver Dowden declaring that the organisation required far-reaching “cultural change”.The 95-year-old television presenter became the latest public figure to criticise the government for “short-sighted” attacks against British television channels.Sir David made his opinion...
EconomyLife Style Extra

British government plans sale of broadcaster Channel 4

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Conservative. government said on Wednesday it was planning to sell Channel 4,. launched 39 years ago as an alternative to the BBC and ITV, to. help secure its future as a public service broadcaster. The advertising-funded channel was set up with a remit to.
BusinessBBC

Channel 4 executives warn of privatisation risks

Channel 4's bosses have warned there could be "a real risk" to some of its programmes if it is privatised. The government is considering whether to privatise the channel, which is now funded by ads but publicly-owned. Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon said: "We need to make sure that the...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Channel 4 boss questions ministers' 'logic' in privatising public broadcaster under 'levelling up' plan to stimulate growth outside when it already spends 50% of its funding outside the capital

The boss of Channel 4 has questioned ministers' logic in privatising the public broadcaster under a 'levelling up' plan to stimulate growth outside when it already spends 50 per cent of its funding outside of the capital. The Government is to launch a consultation into the privatisation of the channel,...
EconomyTelegraph

Channel 4 goes to war over privatisation plan

The boss of Channel 4 has gone into battle with the government over the privatisation of the Bake Off broadcaster as ministers launched a consultation on its future. The chief executive, Alex Mahon, painted a dark picture of life outside government ownership just hours before the Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, fired the starting pistol on a potential sale.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

The great British broadcasting shake-up – all you need to know

The culture secretary Oliver Dowden has announced major plans to shake up the British broadcasting landscape, including the potential sale of Channel 4 and tightening regulations governing content on streaming services such as Netflix. What is privatisation?. Privatisation is the transfer of ownership of a government or publicly owned organisation...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Channel 4 boss warns of potential ‘irreversible’ damage amid privatisation discussions

The boss of Channel 4 has cautioned against any “irreversible” changes to the broadcaster that could “damage some of those things that we do for the sector”. Alex Mahon, who will appear with chairman Charles Gurassa before MPs today (Tuesday 22 June) to face questions about the potential privatisation of the network, warned of the effects this could have in its annual report. The report showed Channel 4 – the broadcaster behind hits including The Great British Bake Off, It’s a Sin and Come Dine with Me – delivered a record financial surplus of £74m at the end of...
EntertainmentDesign Week

Channel 4 privatisation could damage the UK’s “entire creative sector”

As the government considers privatising the public broadcaster, concerns are raised about the effects it may have on the design and creative industries. A petition has launched to protect Channel 4’s creative network, following culture secretary Oliver Dowden’s announcement that the government is once again considering the channel’s privatisation. Established...
EntertainmentTelegraph

A privatised Channel 4 can be an iconoclastic global leader

The Government recently announced a review of the future of Channel 4, the publicly owned, not-for-profit, advertising funded TV network founded in 1982 to be the youthful, rebellious cousin of the BBC. Views on its best future depend very much on what people think Channel 4 represents today in 2021.
U.K.BBC

Channel 4 future: Government considers privatisation as consultation opens

The government is considering the sell-off of Channel 4 as it opens a public consultation into its future. The channel, founded in 1982, is funded by advertising but is publicly-owned. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said the threat of the changing media landscape, including streaming, had led...
Financial Reportsseattlepi.com

BBC Swings to Overall Profit of $314 Million

U.K. broadcaster the BBC has recorded an overall profit of £227 million ($314.2 million) for the financial year 2020/2021, an upswing from the previous year’s £119 million loss, the organization’s annual report has revealed. The surge is largely fuelled by the BBC’s main income earner, TV license fees collected from...
EntertainmentBBC

Stephen Nolan: BBC NI presenter's new salary revealed

The pay of BBC presenter Stephen Nolan increased by up to £15,000 to more than £405,000 in 2020-21. He earned between £405,000 and £409,999 from the BBC licence fee in 2020-21, the broadcaster said. That compares to between £390,000 and £394,999 in 2019-20 - up from about £325,000 in 2018-19.
EconomyTelegraph

Brexit is shaking up the balance of economic power

I was in a studio at LBC radio when the Brexit result was confirmed in the early hours of June 24 2016. Sleep deprived, and full of caffeine, I’d been glued to live feeds of currency markets and other financial indices, giving regular updates on sterling losing ground as the result became clear.
EntertainmentAdvanced Television

BBC: “We’re most used media brand in UK”

In its annual report, the BBC has said is the most used media brand in the UK, revealing it is used by 90 per cent of adults on average per week, with the public choosing BBC programming and services around 250 million times a day. Despite the challenges of lockdown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy