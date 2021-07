I’m celebrating a birthday next week and have no plans. Yours truly, who loves planning things, has no idea what to do with his hands right now. Please send help. • Good news off the top: There is an expectation that nose tackle Eddie Goldman will be at Bears camp on time. This is much-appreciated welcome news. Rumors and scuttlebutt began surfacing about the possibility Goldman might hold out or possibly even opt out. But planning to report on time squashes any problems we thought there would be. Goldman reporting on time isn’t the end of this story. It’s been a long time since Goldman has worked out with his teammates. And it could take some time to get into game shape. Thankfully, the Bears recently brought in some worthwhile depth to serve as a bridge of sorts.