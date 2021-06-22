Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Auburn football: Quarterback Bo Nix can join an exclusive club this season

By Josh Vitale, Montgomery Advertiser
maryvilleforum.com
 15 days ago

Bo Nix has a chance to do something that only a few players in Auburn football history have previously done:. Lead the Tigers in passing for a third straight season. No Auburn quarterback has done that since Brandon Cox from 2005-07, and he was just the sixth since 1947, when the program first began keeping track of such statistics. Jason Campbell (2002-04), Stan White (1990-93), Phil Gargis (1974-76), Pat Sullivan (1969-71) and Travis Tidwell (1947-49) are the only others who accomplished the feat.

www.maryvilleforum.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Petrino
Person
Al Borges
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Brandon Cox
Person
Chad Morris
Person
Mike Bobo
Person
Jason Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Football History#American Football#Quarterback Bo Nix#Tigers#Lsu#Gargis#Heisman Trophy#Bcs#Campbell Nix#Advertiser#Boise State#Penn State#Texas A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn QB Bo Nix Partners with Milo’s Sweet Tea

The state of Alabama has been split over its favorite tea brands now that Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced his first endorsement deal under the open NIL landscape of college athletics. Thursday morning, just after midnight, Nix posted on his Instagram account he has entered a sponsorship agreement with Birmingham-based Milo's Tea brand.
College SportsStamford Advocate

Milo's Tea Company Partners with College Quarterback Bo Nix

BESSEMER, Ala. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Milo’s Tea, a family-owned, Certified Women-Owned Business, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is excited to announce its first collaboration with a college athlete. Milo’s, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, agreed to terms with quarterback Bo Nix on a single social media post.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Auburn QB Bo Nix, others cash in on NIL deals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - College athletes believe there’s nothing better than getting paid for the use of their name, image, or likeness, (NIL) and Thursday morning at 12:02 a.m., Auburn quarterback Bo Nix didn’t waste any time announcing his sweet deal. The former Pinson Valley football star posted on social media that he partnered with Milo’s Sweet Tea, a drink he’s loved since he was a kid.
Economysaturdaydownsouth.com

Bo Nix announces partnership with sweet tea company

Bo Nix was one of the first college athletes to officially announce a partnership with a brand following the legalization of name, image and likeness on July 1. Milo’s Tea Company, which makes sweet tea. It doesn’t get much more southern than that. Check out Nix’s first sponsored ad below,...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn QB Bo Nix announces endorsement deal with Milos Tea

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was one of college football's first high-profile players to announce a name, image and likeness sponsorship on Thursday, doing so just after midnight on Instagram to mark the first moment student-athletes are permitted to earn compensation as public figures under new NIL laws. Wisconsin quarterback Graham...
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix picks an Alabama-based product for his first endorsement deal

Auburn junior quarterback Bo Nix didn’t waste much time in announcing his first endorsement deal on Thursday. Nix shared a post just after midnight Wednesday night announcing an endorsement deal with Milo’s Tea Co. Nix was one of several Auburn players who announced deals shortly after the state of Alabama’s new name, image and likeness law went into effect on July 1.
West Lafayette, INWISH-TV

Purdue joins IU in allowing 100% capacity for start of football season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University on Wednesday announced Ross-Ade Stadium will be at full capacity for the start of the football season this fall. The school joins Indiana University, which announced Friday none of its fall sports would have capacity restrictions. Purdue is scheduled to play six games at Ross-Ade Stadium, beginning with its Sept. 4 season opener against Oregon State.
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Michigan Football: Wolverines land 2022 quarterback commitment

Michigan football extended a new scholarship offer in the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday and some crystal ball predictions followed soon after. The Michigan football program has been searching for a quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class and the Wolverines have finally found one. And it’s a four-star recruit in...
Auburn, AL247Sports

2021 Auburn football position preview: Cornerbacks

AUBURN, Alabama–Despite the losses of 2020 junior college signee Marco Domio and 2021 juco signee Kamal Hadden, Auburn heads into the first year under Coach Bryan Harsin with a potentially strong group of cornerbacks thanks to a good mix of veterans and newcomers under the guidance of Derek Mason and Zac Etheridge in the secondary.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan State football flips quarterback Katin Houser

Michigan State landed a quarterback for its 2022 football recruiting class. Katin Houser, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback from Bellflower (California) St. John Bosco, announced his commitment to Michigan State on Sunday. Houser originally committed to Boise State, but decommitted from the Broncos on Thursday. He took an official visit to...
Auburn, ALchatsports.com

Auburn football: Is 2021 the year of the underdog Tigers?

Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The 2021 college football season is quickly approaching; with the first kickoff being only about two months away on August 28th. Auburn football may kickoff the season and the Bryan Harsin era on September 4th against Akron, but based on new odds released by SportsBetting.ag; the Tigers are underdogs in all of their most important games.
Austin, TXBurnt Orange Nation

4-star WR Brenen Thompson releases top 6 schools

Four-star Spearman wide receiver Brenen Thompson revealed his top six schools last night via his Twitter page, and the speedster named the Texas Longhorns as one of his finalists. Thompson has been a top priority for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff since they arrived in Austin, and they...
NFLTideSports.com

Bo Scarborough excited to run July football clinic with former Alabama players

After playing in a youth football championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Bo Scarbrough moved to Tuscaloosa in his early teens. Little did Scarbrough know he would play football at Alabama and finish with 20 touchdowns, more than 1,500 yards rushing and two national championships. Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa County grad, aims to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy