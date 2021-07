We are still being amazed by the performance of Apple’s M1 processor, which was first introduced back in 2020 with the launch of the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. The same processor was then packed inside the 24-inch iMac and the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. However, we have been rearing rumors that a new Apple M1X processor may be on the way and that it could possibly arrive in a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and a redesign of the largest 16-inch model. But things don’t stop there, we have also received hints that a new MacBook Air is also on the way, and now, the latest rumor suggests that this last model could arrive in 2022.