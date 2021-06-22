Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

S.Korea mobile financial app Toss operator valued at $7.4 bln in latest funding

By Joyce Lee
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - The South Korean operator of mobile financial app Toss raised $410 million in fresh funding, which values the company at $7.4 billion, operator Viva Republica said on Wednesday.

With new funding, Toss is looking to expand its Southeast Asian presence beyond Vietnam. It plans to enter another country in the second half of this year and several more starting next year, CEO SG Lee told Reuters.

The $7.4 billion valuation stems from fast growth at Toss, which has 20 million users, or more than one-third of the 51.8 million Korean population. That is up from just 370,000 when the service first launched in 2015.

Having started as a money transfer service, it offers online payment processing for merchants and securities investments. It also plans to launch banking services within the app in September, espousing an all-in-one "super app" for financial needs.

Lee said such a dedicated approach differentiates Toss from rivals with massive platforms, like Kakao (035720.KS), operator of South Korea's dominant chat app, and Naver (035420.KS), the dominant web portal, that also offer financial services.

"Instead of gathering users haphazardly, users recognise this as a financial app, solving financial issues... It ends up making a huge difference in revenue per user," he said.

Its investment service, called Toss Securities, attracted 3.5 million users in the three months since launching in March - Viva Republica said, buoyed by hot retail interest in stock investments. read more

Its app for the Vietnam market, Toss Vietnam, has gathered 3 million monthly active users as of this month, up from 1 million in March, after beginning as a reward app in 2020. It offers services such as money transfer and debit cards.

Viva Republica expects to have a concrete plan to start an IPO process within three years and is open to various listing venues including the United States or South Korea, Lee said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#S Korea#Ipo#Financial Services#South Korean#Southeast Asian#Toss Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
Vietnam
Related
Cell Phoneshospitalitynet.org

M3 Launches Labor Management Mobile App

Today, M3, the hospitality sector’s #1 cloud-based accounting, financial reporting and data management platform, launched M3 Labor, a comprehensive mobile application supporting the company’s popular Labor Management tool. As the hospitality industry further embraces mobile technology, M3 has developed a robust cloud-based solution designed to give more time and greater flexibility to hoteliers through data-driven workforce management tools delivered to their smartphones.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-Andreessen Horowitz unveils $2.2 bln crypto fund

(Corrects spelling to Andreessen from Andreesen in headline) June 24 (Reuters) - Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz on Thursday launched a $2.2 billion fund with a focus on crypto networks, the company said in a blog post. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Software startup Sprinklr valued at $3.7 bln in NYSE debut

June 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Sprinklr Inc, which counts Microsoft Corp and Verizon Communications Inc as customers, fell nearly 9% in their U.S. stock market debut on Wednesday, valuing the software startup at about $3.7 billion. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

A South Korean Startup Tosses Its Hat Into The Super-App Ring

Another super app competitor is stepping into the increasingly crowded Asian market as South Korea’s largest FinTech startup, Toss, has announced it has raised roughly $400 million, bringing the firm’s total valuation to $7.4 billion. The Seoul-based, Viva Republica-owned startup is now setting its sights on expansion as it looks to both build out its array of offerings and expand its footprint in Asia — all on the path to a potential public offering in 2025.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea retailer E-Mart buys eBay's S.Korean business for $3 bln

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - South Korean retailer Shinsegae Group's E-Mart Inc (139480.KS) said on Thursday it plans to acquire an 80% stake in eBay Inc's (EBAY.O) South Korean business for 3.4 trillion won ($3 billion). With the deal, traditional retail giant Shinsegae gets a much-needed boost in the Korean...
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

Klarna launches mobile shopping app in Switzerland

Klarna has announced the launch of its mobile shopping app in Switzerland. According to the press release, through the app, Klarna wants to create an improved shopping experience for all users. The initiative comes to cover the changing needs of consumers who are increasingly looking for more flexibility, convenience, and control when shopping online. The Klarna app is already used by 18 million monthly users in 17 countries, including Germany, Austria, the USA, and the UK.
Rental

To-Increase Launches DynaRent Mobile App

To-Increase has launched DynaRent Mobile App, which engineers of equipment rental companies can use to perform repair and maintenance work optimally at the client site. The user-friendly mobile app not only provides data required for field engineers to complete their work smoothly, but also helps rental companies improve customer satisfaction by providing quick service.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne valued at $11.7 bln as shares jump in debut

June 30 (Reuters) - SentinelOne Inc, a cybersecurity firm backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point, notched a market capitalization of more than $11.7 billion in its U.S. stock market debut on Wednesday, as its share price jumped more than 31%. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Comments / 0

Community Policy