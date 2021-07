HOLYOKE — Longtime former city councilor Diosdado Lopez has announced that he is running for mayor. Lopez, 56, is the eighth candidate who has pulled papers to run for mayor in Holyoke. He served for 20 years as the Ward 2 councilor and was the first Latino elected to the City Council in 1991. After stepping down from the council in 2011, he was appointed in 2016 to serve as an at-large city councilor until 2017 to complete the term of Jennifer Chateauneuf, who had resigned.