Apple Fitness Plus has received a major update, with new playlist-focused workouts from big name artists, plus a fresh batch of celebrity-led Time to Walk stories. There's no shortage of on-demand workout services available now, but Apple has always been able to set itself apart thanks to its existing deals with record labels for iTunes. Rival service Peloton found itself in serious trouble with music publishers last year for its unlicensed use of tunes (a matter that was settled out of court), and Les Mills works around the problem by combining licensed music with covers and original tracks to cut costs.