Brewers' Antoine Kelly: Facing live hitters
Kelly (shoulder) threw 20-to-30 pitches against live hitters Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The young southpaw is recovering from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in November, and it was his first time pitching against hitters since undergoing the procedure. Kelly made one appearance at Low-A to close 2019 and spent last season at Milwaukee's alternate training site. He appears to be nearing the final stages of his recovery, so a rehab assignment could come soon.www.cbssports.com