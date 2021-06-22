Cancel
MLB

Brewers' Antoine Kelly: Facing live hitters

 15 days ago

Kelly (shoulder) threw 20-to-30 pitches against live hitters Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The young southpaw is recovering from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in November, and it was his first time pitching against hitters since undergoing the procedure. Kelly made one appearance at Low-A to close 2019 and spent last season at Milwaukee's alternate training site. He appears to be nearing the final stages of his recovery, so a rehab assignment could come soon.

Milwaukee, WIwtmj.com

LIVE BLOG: Brewers Re-Opening Day

If you see our WTMJ crew in the parking lot, be sure to stop by and say hi!. The parking lot at American Family Field is rocking! Check out this gallery here:. Not satisfied with just one! Tony found Sharon… who says she’s trying to go to both the Brewers and Bucks games today.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Troy Stokes: Acquired by Brewers

Stokes was sent from the Pirates to the Brewers along with Jandel Gustave on Friday, with Samuel Escudero heading the other way. The 25-year-old outfielder made his major-league debut in May and appeared in eight games, but he failed to do much at the plate, going 2-for-18. He'll head to Triple-A Nashville to serve as organizational depth for now.
MLBlindyssports.com

Milwaukee Brewers

June 28 An extended run of success has given the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers space between themselves and the second-place Chicago Cubs, who are looking to bounce back from a rough weekend. FULL STORY. June 27 While the Milwaukee Brewers continue to surge, the Colorado Rockies still have trouble...
MLBSports Illustrated

Series Preview: Mets Face Big Test Against Red-Hot Brewers

After taking two-of-three from their crosstown rival New York Yankees in the Subway Series, the Mets head back to Queens, where they will face a tough task over the course of the next three days. And that is because the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers are coming to town, having won 11...
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 15 Hitting Waiter Wire: Check Out These Brewers Hitters

Is it time to start putting a little bit of respect on Luis Urías’ name? A former San Diego Padre that debuted at the age of 21, Urías is still just 24 years old and is finally putting together a solid offensive season in his year four season. Through 285 plate appearances, Urías is playing nearly every day and slashing .247/.338/.771 with 38 runs, 10 home runs, 39 RBIs, three stolen bases, and a 65-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio. For a player that is eligible at three different infield positions, that’s really difficult to pass up on. Even more encouraging was his month of June, where he slashed .284/.365/.510 with five home runs, 16 RBIs, 23 runs, one stolen base, and a 21-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Over that month of June, Urías was one of the top-scorers at all three of his positions.
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers: Has Christian Yelich Changed as a Hitter?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 07: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers stands at third base against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 07, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 4-2 in 10 innings. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Chrisitan Yelich is the cornerstone of...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Tylor Megill Continues Solid Start To MLB Career Against Brewers

The New York Mets (44-37) sent Tylor Megill to the mound to oppose Milwaukee Brewers (51-35) ace Brandon Woodruff, as the two first-place teams opened a three-game series at Citi Field on Monday. The 25-year-old Megill came into the game after having been praised by manager Luis Rojas for his...
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers 2021 MLB Draft Preview: High School Hitters

We have entered the month of July, which means that the 2021 MLB Draft is rapidly approaching. The annual event is still not back to the old, pre-pandemic normal and may never be again now that the minor leagues have been contracted. Last year’s draft lasted only five rounds, while this year’s edition will be 20 rounds taking place from July 11th-13th. According to Baseball America, this year’s class is considered to be a bit light in terms of top-tier talent, but features exceptional depth rounding out days 2 and 3 thanks to all of the players who were granted extra eligibility and returned to school after COVID-19 turned everything upside-down last year.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Woodruff expected to start for the Brewers against Mets

Milwaukee Brewers (51-34, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (43-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 1.87 ERA, .78 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 4.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +141, Brewers -161; over/under is 7...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

With Brett Anderson back, Brewers face Mets, Jacob deGrom

There are easier ways to ease back into action than with the tasks awaiting Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson. Anderson gets to pitch against -- and bat against -- the best pitcher in baseball Tuesday night, when he is slated to come off the injured list to oppose Jacob deGrom and thehost New York Mets in the middle game of a three-game series.
MLBnumberfire.com

Avisail Garcia not in Brewers' Monday lineup

MIlwaukee Brewers outfielder Avisail Garcia is sitting Monday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Garcia is being replaced in right field by Tyrone Taylor against Mets starter Tylor Megill. In 292 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .249 batting average with a .767 OPS, 15 home...
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers acquire Rowdy Tellez from Blue Jays

Keston Hiura continues to struggle for the Milwaukee Brewers. The right-handed hitter did smack three home runs in his first five games back after his second demotion to the minor leagues, but in his last seven games and 30 plate appearances, he’s hitting .167/.333/.167 with 12 punchouts. For the year, he owns a .161/.251/.295 slash with four home runs and 65 strikeouts in 172 plate appearances. With Dan Vogelbach on the shelf, the Brewers have made a move to push Hiura once again at first base. This afternoon they acquired lefty slugger Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLBnumberfire.com

Christian Yelich in Brewers' Monday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is starting Monday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Yelich is getting the nod in left field while batting second in the order against Mets starter Tylor Megill. Our models project Yelich for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers get much-needed help at first base in trade with Blue Jays

With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner, the Brewers have made a strong move that will surely help out the rest of the way. Things really feel like they’re going to be special for the Milwaukee Brewers this year. As of this writing, the team sits in first place – comfortably – of the NL Central standings. The front office knows there’s a long ways to go, though.
MLBLa Crosse Tribune

Brewers acquire first baseman Rowdy Tellez from Blue Jays; rain postpones Tuesday's game

NEW YORK — Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns addressed a need by trading with a fellow contender for the second time in less than seven weeks. The National League Central-leading Brewers added a power-hitting first baseman, acquiring left-handed hitting Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: Burnes Outduels deGrom In Cy Young Showdown, But Bullpen Blows Lead

Jul 7, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) reacts during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports. The duel of the season. Jacob deGrom and the Mets against Corbin Burnes and the...

