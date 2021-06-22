Brewers' Antoine Kelly: Facing live hitters

Is it time to start putting a little bit of respect on Luis Urías’ name? A former San Diego Padre that debuted at the age of 21, Urías is still just 24 years old and is finally putting together a solid offensive season in his year four season. Through 285 plate appearances, Urías is playing nearly every day and slashing .247/.338/.771 with 38 runs, 10 home runs, 39 RBIs, three stolen bases, and a 65-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio. For a player that is eligible at three different infield positions, that’s really difficult to pass up on. Even more encouraging was his month of June, where he slashed .284/.365/.510 with five home runs, 16 RBIs, 23 runs, one stolen base, and a 21-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Over that month of June, Urías was one of the top-scorers at all three of his positions.