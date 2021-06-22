Cancel
MLB

Giants' Logan Webb: Completes bullpen session

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Webb (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. The right-hander resumed throwing last week and is now back to working off a mound. He's been battling a right shoulder strain since mid-May, though he did return from the injured list to make one start in late May before landing back on the shelf. Webb figures to require a rehab assignment before rejoining the starting rotation this time around.

Logan Webb
