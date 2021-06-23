Roundtrip flights from Memphis for under $100

Looking for a getaway from Memphis that won't break the bank? Here are the cheapest flights you can get out of Memphis in the month of July.

Photo by Marco López on Unsplash

If you've lived in Memphis for any length of time, you know that one of the biggest challenges of traveling from here is the steep price of flights out of the Memphis Airport. In the past, I've driven to Little Rock, Nashville, and even Atlanta to get a decent flight. Well I'm here to tell you that if you're not picky about where you're going or when you're leaving, you can catch a roundtrip flight out of Memphis next month for under $100!

So here's the deal. You can always get the best prices if you're flexible with your travel dates. Certain airlines only have non-stop flights between specific cities on limited days of the week, so you have to be willing and able to fly on those days. If you're up for an adventure that's easy on the wallet, you've come to the right place. I've done the research, and here are the best flight deals out of Memphis during the month of July.

1. Orlando, Florida

Theme park paradise and fun for kids of all ages awaits you in Orlando! Check out the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge addition at Disney's Hollywood Studios or immerse yourself in the land of all things Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

Frontier Airlines flies between Memphis and Orlando on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with Wednesdays and Saturdays roundtrip fares as low as $68 for members of their Discount Den Club. For non-members, fares start at $78. Starting July 12 they will expand this flight to Mondays as well.

2. Austin, Texas

Head down to Austin, where it's always a good time! Kick up your heels and listen to some live music, hit the nightlife scene, or discover what an outdoor graffiti art gallery is. Not into nightlife? Get outdoorsy at one of Austin's many parks and lakes; hiking, biking, swimming or boating.

Allegiant Airlines has non-stop flights between Memphis and Austin on Sundays and Thursdays for as low as $64 round trip.

3. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Visit Fort Lauderdale for its beaches, arts, culture, and shopping, as well as gondola rides on its canals and a historic riverfront. Explore the arts and entertainment district, shop along the famous Las Olas Boulevard, stay in luxury hotels, or explore the mansions and yachts dotting Millionaires Row.

Allegiant Airlines has non-stop flights from Memphis to Fort Lauderdale on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Based on a search through Skyscanner.com, the cheapest outbound flights appear to be on Mondays and Tuesdays with return on either Friday or Saturday.

4. Tampa, Florida

Tampa is most well known for its beautiful Gulf Coast beaches, but don't forget about its theme parks! Explore Busch Gardens and experience an amusement park and zoo all in one, or cool off from the summer heat at Adventure Island's 30 acres of water rides. Throw in three major pro sports teams, and you've got plenty of reasons to visit Tampa!

Allegiant Airlines has non-stop flights from Memphis to Tampa on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with round trip fares as low as $80 if you book your tickets far enough in advance.

Book one of these flights now while prices are low, and you'll have more money to play with when you reach your destination!

