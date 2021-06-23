Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Local Artist Rachel Lebo held Flora and Figure Drawing Workshop

Steve Chao
 8 days ago

Virginia Harold/pulitzerarts.org

ST LOUIS, MO — Rachel Lebo, a local artist, held a workshop on drawing flora and figure drawing last Sunday. The workshop was inspired by Rachel Lebo’s own artwork.

Rachel Lebo, who also works as an educator, led the participants through a series of guided drawings and exercises. Live models were positioned in a Park-Like area and at the tree grove area behind the Pulitzer Arts Foundation. The museum provided the drawing materials.

Rachel Lebo grew up on the east coast in Baltimore County, Maryland. She is currently a resident of St. Louis, Missouri. Rachel works in painting, sculpture, and story-telling.

She also does photography and printmaking. Several of her artwork such as “The River”, “The Crow”, “Taryn”, and “Claws” are displayed on her website.

Several examples of Rachel Lebo’s sculpture are “Herring”, “Kudzu”, “Mollusk”, and “Flesh Revisited”. Photographs of these sculptures are displayed on her website as well.

As for her drawing, “Toilet”, “Pooch on a Porch”, “Untitled (Cow Boots)”, and “Pink Couch” are several examples. Among her well-known paintings are “Collaboration with Emily Mueller”, “Commander of the Cavalry” and “Big Shadow”.

In 2019 Rachel received her MFA in visual arts from Washington University in St. Louis.

She is the recipient of The Ernestine Betsberg and Arthur Osver Scholarship, a Dubinsky Scholarship to study at the Fine Arts Work Center, The Graduate School Production Grant, and The Graduate Student Travel Grant.

She has been featured in All the Art magazine and has shown in Richmond, Baltimore, and around the St. Louis area.

