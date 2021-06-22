Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

What can you do about car warranty calls?

By John Matarese/Don't Waste Your Money
wbrc.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the country gets back to work this summer, telemarketers and phone scammers are getting back to work as well. And the number one unwanted call in 2021 has to do with your car’s warranty, according to the Federal Trade Commission. It seems that almost every day, someone needs to...

www.wbrc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warranties#Apple Iphone#Gm#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Apple
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
News Break
FTC
News Break
Google
Related
GoogleFox47News

How to block those annoying car warranty robocalls

(WSYM) — With the country getting back to work this summer, robocallers and scammers are still calling our cell phones. And the number one unwanted call so far in 2021 has to do with your car's warranty, according to the Federal Trade Commission. It seems that almost every day, someone...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

How To Buy An Extended Car Warranty Online

When you purchase a new car, it comes with a factory warranty that lasts a set number of years. However, once this warranty expires, it can be smart to buy an extended car warranty online to extend your coverage. If you’re beginning your search, you may be wondering where to...
Buying CarsConsumer Reports.org

Will You Void a Car Warranty by Not Having Your Car Serviced at the Dealership?

You finally found the car that you love and worked out a great deal with the salesperson. Now they send you over to the finance & insurance (F&I) manager’s office to sign some paperwork. It’s the F&I manager’s job at a car dealership to finalize the transaction, and in doing so, upsell you on extras like an extended warranty. The manager will no doubt espouse the virtues of the dealership, thanking you for your business, while trying to maximize their profit. Somewhere in this discussion the manager, in an effort to shore up future business, says that you have to have the car serviced at the dealership if you don’t want to void the factory warranty. But is that necessary? The short answer is no.
BHG

Is a Home Warranty Really Worth It? Here Are the Pros and Cons

If you're looking to buy a home (especially if it's your first), there are a lot of costs to consider, including whether to get a home warranty. A home warranty protects major appliances and systems in a house, such as AC, electrical, plumbing, dishwashers, and any refrigerators. On average, home warranties cost $300 to $600 every year for a comprehensive plan that covers appliances and systems-about $25 to $50 a month, according to numbers by Consumer Affairs.
Public Safetyelpasoinc.com

That car rental may be a fraud

The surge in leisure travel as pandemic restrictions lift and a tight supply of rental cars have brought out the criminals this summer, consumer watchdogs say. The Federal Trade Commission as well as consumer groups and rental companies are warning travelers about schemes that lure them into booking phony reservations through fake customer service numbers and websites.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

You'll Never See These 4 Things at Walmart Ever Again

As summer stretches into July, fewer and fewer reminders of the pandemic remain at supermarkets across the country. Like other major retailers, Walmart has eased some of its COVID-19 restrictions, including its mask mandate and shorter store hours. Much has changed in the past year at Walmart, and we're starting...
Cell PhonesBGR

If you care about privacy, delete these 4 apps from your phone

At WWDC 2021 a few days ago, Apple made it clear that the iPhone maker is doubling down on its commitment to privacy with future software updates, like the slew of privacy-related improvements coming to iOS 15 later this year. Among other things, those forthcoming changes will make it harder for marketers to snoop on users they send emails to, and the things that people do on the web will be obscured even more from prying eyes — to say nothing of recent Apple enhancements like App Tracking Transparency, which lets iPhone users tell apps like Facebook to stop spying on things they do on the web outside of Facebook.
Buying Carscbs4indy.com

These were the fastest-selling new and used cars in May

( ) – The latest analysis found the fastest-selling new car during the month of May was the Mercedes Benz G-Class, moving the Corvette to second place after four consecutive months as the fastest seller. Newly released models, alternative fuel vehicles, and full-size SUVs are the most prevalent vehicles on the fastest-selling new car list. For used cars, the Mazda MX-5 Miata earns the top spot on a list dominated by sports cars and alternative fuel vehicles.
ApparelPosted by
Best Life

Never Buy Shoes From This Company, Officials Warn

The Better Business Bureau has received more than 7,600 inquiries into this online shoes store. With just the click of a button, you can get virtually anything sent to your front door nowadays. Not only do you no longer need to deal with crowds to shop, but you also don't have to worry about going to several different stores just to find the item you want in stock. However, as easy as online shopping makes our lives, it comes with some real risks, too. Photos of products can be deceiving, so there's always the chance you'll get something sent to you that looks nothing like what you thought you were buying—or even worse, paying for something that never even arrives. That appears to be the case for one online shoe store, which officials are now warning consumers about. Read on to find out which company you should never buy shoes from, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Public Safetyaltondailynews.com

BBB warns a DMV scam is hitting the area

Here’s another new twist on the old scam to harvest your personal information: the DMV scam. The latest angle by scammers is to contact their potential victims and tell them they are from the DMV and are eligible for a refund. BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z a...
Buying Carsmarketplace.org

Don’t want to pay sticker price for a new car? Good luck with that.

Months of low new-car inventory, courtesy of the semiconductor shortage and other supply chain problems, is tilting the balance of power in dealer showrooms. Data from the auto research site Edmunds reveals that so far this month, new-car buyers on average paid just $515 below sticker price, the smallest discount since at least 2016.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get This Package in the Mail, Don't Open It, Experts Warn

Our mailboxes are often filled to the brim with exciting things—from letters sent by loved ones to our latest Amazon haul. But just as often, mailboxes get crammed with things we don't want: bills, ads, and other junk mail. It's annoying, yes, but it's mostly harmless. Some unwanted mail, on the other hand, should be actively avoided. Experts are now warning that certain packages you receive in the mail could actually be part of a major scam. Read on to find out what kind of package you should never open.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Walmart Going Bagless? What Will I Use For Waste Basket Liners?

When I first heard about this, I thought, what the hell? How can they just go bagless? Well it turns out that is exactly what they are doing. When you think about just the volume of bags that Walmart puts out every year, it's staggering! Would you believe upwards of 20 billion bags? And the bad/sad part is according to their website, only about 10% of those 20 billion bags are recycled.
Buying CarsPocono Record

Should you buy your next car from a traditional dealer or online?

You know that term "middle of nowhere"? That's where my husband works. It is for that reason – and that reason alone – that I agreed to buy a car two years earlier than scheduled. Despite taking good care of it, his 10-year-old vehicle regularly required the automotive version of CPR, and I listen to far too many true crime podcasts to ignore my husband's (probable) fate should that car break down in the middle of nowhere.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

iPhone and Android phones can permanently stop spam calls — here's how

Phone scams caused a total loss of around $19.7 billion in 2020 alone, according to recent findings by analytics company The Harris Poll (via Statista). This number is expected to increase, but iPhone and Android phones can help stop malicious spam calls. As spotted by ExpressVPN, call protection app service...
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The American automotive industry was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first three quarters of 2020. People could not visit dealerships. Vehicles languished on dealer lots. That started to change late in the year. By the end of 2020, sales began to explode. This continued into 2021, and some models are so scarce people […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy