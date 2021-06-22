What can you do about car warranty calls?

The Better Business Bureau has received more than 7,600 inquiries into this online shoes store. With just the click of a button, you can get virtually anything sent to your front door nowadays. Not only do you no longer need to deal with crowds to shop, but you also don't have to worry about going to several different stores just to find the item you want in stock. However, as easy as online shopping makes our lives, it comes with some real risks, too. Photos of products can be deceiving, so there's always the chance you'll get something sent to you that looks nothing like what you thought you were buying—or even worse, paying for something that never even arrives. That appears to be the case for one online shoe store, which officials are now warning consumers about. Read on to find out which company you should never buy shoes from, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).