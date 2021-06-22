Cancel
Montana State

What ‘waters of the U.S.’ means for Montana

By Amanda Eggert
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
The Environmental Protection Agency is taking a close look at a 2020 rule that removed Clean Water Act protections from a significant number of waterways across the country, including a huge number of smaller streams and wetlands in Montana. Earlier this month, the agency announced its intention to revise the...

Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/
