Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

New in Azure SDK: Data Tables & Monitor Libraries, and More

By David Ramel
VisualStudio Magazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Azure Data Tables libraries and beta Azure Monitor libraries highlight the latest update to the Azure SDK. As part of the June 2021 release, Microsoft announced seven Stable updates and 18 previews. The dev team called out new Azure Data Tables libraries -- targeting .NET, Java, JavaScript/TypeScript and Python -- in a separate post. Azure Table storage is a service that stores structured NoSQL data in the cloud, providing a key/attribute store with a schemaless design, according to its documentation.

visualstudiomagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdk#Library#Data Store#New Azure Data Tables#Javascript#Azure Core#Batch Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
News Break
Python
Related
ComputersPosted by
BGR.com

New LinkedIn data leak exposed details of more than 90% of users

For all of the jokes that the internet makes at the expense of LinkedIn, it’s still one of the best ways to quickly and easily share your resume with employers and connect with people across your industry. Of course, there are other reasons that LinkedIn actually deserves our ire, such as leaking personal information. Unfortunately, a new LinkedIn data leak has been reported. According to RestoreSecurity, a recent data leak gave a hacker access to data from 700 million user accounts on LinkedIn. The website claims that 756 million members have joined the social network, so that means that over 90%...
arxiv.org

Untidy Data: The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Tables

Working with data in table form is usually considered a preparatory and tedious step in the sensemaking pipeline; a way of getting the data ready for more sophisticated visualization and analytical tools. But for many people, spreadsheets -- the quintessential table tool -- remain a critical part of their information ecosystem, allowing them to interact with their data in ways that are hidden or abstracted in more complex tools. This is particularly true for data workers: people who work with data as part of their job but do not identify as professional analysts or data scientists. We report on a qualitative study of how these workers interact with and reason about their data. Our findings show that data tables serve a broader purpose beyond data cleanup at the initial stage of a linear analytic flow: users want to see and "get their hands on" the underlying data throughout the analytics process, reshaping and augmenting it to support sensemaking. They reorganize, mark up, layer on levels of detail, and spawn alternatives within the context of the base data. These direct interactions and human-readable table representations form a rich and cognitively important part of building understanding of what the data mean and what they can do with it. We argue that interactive tables are an important visualization idiom in their own right; that the direct data interaction they afford offers a fertile design space for visual analytics; and that sense making can be enriched by more flexible human-data interaction than is currently supported in visual analytics tools.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

MIxBN: library for learning Bayesian networks from mixed data

This paper describes a new library for learning Bayesian networks from data containing discrete and continuous variables (mixed data). In addition to the classical learning methods on discretized data, this library proposes its algorithm that allows structural learning and parameters learning from mixed data without discretization since data discretization leads to information loss. This algorithm based on mixed MI score function for structural learning, and also linear regression and Gaussian distribution approximation for parameters learning. The library also offers two algorithms for enumerating graph structures - the greedy Hill-Climbing algorithm and the evolutionary algorithm. Thus the key capabilities of the proposed library are as follows: (1) structural and parameters learning of a Bayesian network on discretized data, (2) structural and parameters learning of a Bayesian network on mixed data using the MI mixed score function and Gaussian approximation, (3) launching learning algorithms on one of two algorithms for enumerating graph structures - Hill-Climbing and the evolutionary algorithm. Since the need for mixed data representation comes from practical necessity, the advantages of our implementations are evaluated in the context of solving approximation and gap recovery problems on synthetic data and real datasets.
SoftwareLumia UK

General availability: Azure Digital Twins plugin for Azure Data Explorer

The Azure Digital Twins plugin for Azure Data Explorer is now available, enabling you to combine digital models of your environment with time series data from your devices. Use the plugin to contextualize disparate time series data in Azure Data Explorer by reasoning across digital twins and their relationships to gain insights into the behavior of your modeled environments.
TechnologyLumia UK

Azure Maps Android SDK is now generally available

The Azure Maps Android SDK is now generally available with key updates that are aligned with the core feature set to ensure a consistent developer experience. Some of the key improvements added to this update include:. Additional rendering layers. To get started with Azure Maps and Azure Maps Android SDK,...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How To Monitor Real Time Data Usage on Android

Let’s admit, we all have at least 20-30 apps installed on our smartphones. There are no restrictions on installing apps from the Google Play Store, but some apps run in the background all the time, draining both battery and internet data. Some Android apps like Google Maps, WhatsApp, etc., require...
SoftwareLumia UK

Soft delete for blobs capability for Azure Data Lake Storage is now in limited public preview

Soft delete for blobs capability for Azure Data Lake Storage protects files and directories from accidental deletes by retaining the deleted data in the system for a specified period of time. During the retention period, you can restore a soft-deleted object, file or directory, to its state at the time it was deleted. After the retention period has expired, the object is permanently deleted.
SoftwareLumia UK

Bring cloud experiences to data workloads anywhere with Azure SQL enabled by Azure Arc

From edge to cloud, companies are eager to find innovative solutions that meet them where they are. Today’s business environment is increasingly complex, and customers tell us they need solutions that are multi-cloud, platform-agnostic, and offer integrated apps and services that are always up to date. We’ve seen firsthand the best solution combines a company’s existing infrastructure with the simple, distributed computing power of the cloud. Our unique approach to hybrid gives businesses choice and flexibility in managing their entire data estate while complying with data sovereignty, regulation, and latency requirements.
SoftwareLumia UK

Introducing the new Azure SDK for C++

This month, the Azure SDK team released the new Azure SDK for C++, starting with Azure Core, Identity, and Storage Blobs, Files Shares, and Datalake. We’re excited to share our guides to getting started and working with the latest libraries!. Getting the latest libraries. You can find all of the...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

ATC: an Advanced Tucker Compression library for multidimensional data

We present ATC, a C++ library for advanced Tucker-based compression of multidimensional numerical data, based on the sequentially truncated higher-order singular value decomposition (ST-HOSVD) and bit plane truncation. Several techniques are proposed to improve compression rate, speed, memory usage and error control. First, a hybrid truncation scheme is described which combines Tucker rank truncation and TTHRESH quantization [Ballester-Ripoll et al., IEEE Trans. Visual. Comput. Graph., 2020]. We derive a novel expression to approximate the error of truncated Tucker decompositions in the case of core and factor perturbations. Furthermore, a Householder-reflector-based approach is proposed to compress the orthogonal Tucker factors. Certain key improvements to the quantization procedure are also discussed. Moreover, particular implementation aspects are described, such as ST-HOSVD procedure using only a single transposition. We also discuss several usability features of ATC, including the presence of multiple interfaces, extensive data type support and integrated downsampling of the decompressed data. Numerical results show that ATC maintains state-of-the-art Tucker compression rates, while providing average speed-ups of 2.6-3.6 and halving memory usage. Furthermore, our compressor provides precise error control, only deviating 1.4% from the requested error on average. Finally, ATC often achieves significantly higher compression than non-Tucker-based compressors in the high-error domain.
SoftwareLumia UK

Use New Relic One to effortlessly monitor applications in Azure Spring Cloud

Today, we are announcing the integration of New Relic One performance monitoring in Azure Spring Cloud. Over the past 18 months, we worked with many enterprise customers to learn about their scenarios. Many of these customers have thousands of Spring Boot applications running in on-premises data centers. As they migrate these applications to the cloud, they need to instrument them for application performance monitoring (APM) using tools that their developers are familiar with, and have been using for years, and they must ensure continuity for desktop and mobile applications which are already pre-instrumented for end-to-end monitoring using agents like New Relic One. With the integration of New Relic One in Azure Spring Cloud, you can continue your journey and easily instrument your Spring Boot applications with New Relic One.
Softwarepetri.com

What's New with Azure– June 2021 Edition

July is here and we are halfway through the year. Am I the only one that feels like 2021 is zipping by? I have been working non-stop for the last 6 months preparing for and migrating legacy workloads from a data center to Microsoft Azure and I have barely had time to look up from my monitor. But that ends next week – I will be looking back on this series of articles and finding things that I need to start playing within the lab! And maybe I’ll try to get a gaming controller for my iPad.
Softwarexda-developers

Make Your Apps More Secure with the Safety SDK

In this article, I will talk about the security SDK development in a single code base structure for Huawei Safety Detect and Google Safety Net services, which will make your applications more secure. Thanks to this SDK, Huawei Safety Detect service with HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) and stages with GMS (Google Mobile Services) can be run compatible with Google Safety Net package for 2 platforms.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

19 JavaScript Data Chart Libraries

Writer, digital nomad, life lover. https://flatlogic.com/templates. How to choose the right javascript charting library?. In today’s world, people are struggling more and more with the problem of scattered attention. So it is highly important to present information in a structured and well-designed way; especially if you have a complex business application. Presenting huge chunks of data in a standard spreadsheet to analyze or to study is as inconvenient as it can get. Creating different charts is a big issue that we will consider.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Matplotlib vs. Plotly Express: Which One is the Best Library for Data Visualization?

Which of these libraries perform better when compared to each other?. Data visualization is one of the most critical steps of any project. Data visualizations have the power to translate complex information into an easy-to-digest chart. The more you use charts in your projects, the better you can present insights to non-technical individuals.
SoftwareLumia UK

Upgrade to Azure Communication Services Calling JavaScript SDK 1.1.0 by 31 July 2021

On 24 August 2021, WebRTC APIs - specifically Plan B Session Description Protocol (SDP) API - will be retired in popular web browsers. To avoid browser compatibility risk and service disruption to your customers, please upgrade to Azure Communication Services’ Calling SDK 1.1.0 for JavaScript by 31 July 2021. While we still support earlier versions of JavaScript SDK 1.1.0, they will be marked as deprecated in NPM and other repositories.
Cell PhonesInfoworld

Native Mobile vs. Progressive Web App

With just over half of all internet traffic serving mobile devices, your users expect smartphone friendly services. But does that mean you have to invest in the creation and maintenance of native mobile apps?. There is an alternative. Progressive web apps (PWAs) give your users a native app-like experience but,...
Softwaresecurelist.com

WildPressure targets the macOS platform

Our previous story regarding WildPressure was dedicated to their campaign against industrial-related targets in the Middle East. By keeping track of their malware in spring 2021, we were able to find a newer version. It contains the C++ Milum Trojan, a corresponding VBScript variant with the same version (1.6.1) and a set of modules that include an orchestrator and three plugins. This confirms our previous assumption that there are more last-stagers besides the C++ ones, based a field in the C2 communication protocol that contains the “client” programming language.
SoftwareVisualStudio Magazine

VS Code's 'Workspace Trust' Can Restrict Automatic Code Execution

After the Visual Studio Code dev team introduced Workspace Trust in last month's regular update, it recently published guidance to explain the reasoning behind giving users the option to restrict automatic code execution in the open source-based, cross-platform code editor. While explaining that reasoning, the team also noted that Workspace...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Visual Studio Code: One code editor for everyone?

The free source code editor Visual Studio Code, which was largely developed by Microsoft as an open source project, has made a name for itself in the developer community over the years, and has done so beyond the often rigid boundaries of the Microsoft community. VS Code, as the editor is often abbreviated, is high-performance, easy to use, platform-independent and straightforward with no frills. The code editor offers all the features that many developers need in their everyday code-build-debug cycle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy