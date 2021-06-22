Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harrison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL HARRISON COUNTY At 631 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lyman, or near Gulfport, moving south at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi and Lyman. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 33 and 42. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.