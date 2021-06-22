Cancel
Antelope County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Antelope A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANTELOPE COUNTY At 630 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Oakdale, or 26 miles west of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oakdale. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
