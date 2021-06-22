Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Greene The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Greene County in west central Iowa Southeastern Carroll County in west central Iowa * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glidden, or 11 miles west of Jefferson, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Greene and southeastern Carroll Counties, including the following locations... Ralston and Scranton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH