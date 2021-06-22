Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lucas, Marion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lucas; Marion; Warren The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lucas County in south central Iowa Southwestern Marion County in south central Iowa Southeastern Warren County in south central Iowa * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 629 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Indianola, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chariton. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH