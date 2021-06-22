Severe Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR EASTERN WARREN COUNTY At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Indianola, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...At 620 PM, emergency management reported ping pong ball size hail in Indianola. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Warren County, including the following locations... Otter Creek County Park, Ackworth, Milo, Lake Ahquabi State Park and Sandyville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH