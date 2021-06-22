Column: Nassib’s video shatters decades-old sports barrier

Cowboys fans are primed for a big-time comeback from quarterback Dak Prescott. So is at least one of the major sportsbooks in the betting world. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Dallas signal-caller as the leading candidate to take home the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award for 2021, with +200 odds. Prescott was on an early pace to break the league’s season passing yards record in 2020 when he went down in Week 5 with a total dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle.