Meth and paraphernalia in Ed Buck’s apartment can be used as evidence, judge rules
Drugs and paraphernalia found in Ed Buck’s apartment will likely be admissible as evidence, U.S. District Court Judge Christina A. Snyder ruled on Tuesday. The items were discovered in the apartment of the political activist while police were investigating the death of Gemmel Moore, who died there July 27, 2017. Buck is charged with supplying meth to him and another man, Timothy Dean, leading to their overdoses and deaths.wehoville.com