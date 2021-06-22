Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burbank, CA

Burbank Schools Welcome New Administrators

By Press Release
myburbank.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. John Paramo announced the new additions to three schools. Dr. Matthew Chambers, Principal, John Burroughs High School. Congratulations to Dr. Matthew Chambers who has been selected as the new principal of John Burroughs High School. Matthew is an alumni of John Burroughs High School who started teaching Business and Finance classes at the school in 2008. Dr. Chambers began serving as the Assistant Principal of Athletics and Activities at John Burroughs High School in 2013. He became the Assistant Principal of Guidance at JBHS in 2015 and has served as the Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction since 2016. Matthew has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Cal State Northridge, a Master of Science degree in Educational Administration from National University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern California. During his time at JBHS, Matthew has been instrumental in contributing to two successful WASC accreditations, an increased A-G completion rate for graduates, the successful implementation of the Academic Excellence (AE) program, and the addition of the collaborative Professional Learning Communities (PLC) model. With the support of his family, Matthew looks forward to serving the Burbank community in this new capacity.

myburbank.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Burbank, CA
Burbank, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Schools#Business And Finance#Business Administration#Cal State Northridge#National University#Jbhs#Wasc#Ae#The United States Army#The University Of Texas#Burbank High School#Socal#San Dimas High School#Spring Valley High School#Ccsd#House#Ap#El Dorado High School#English#The Huron Valley Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Special Education
Related
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police

Johannesburg (CNN) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. The move ended days of intense speculation over whether the police and former President would comply with the country's Constitutional Court for...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Rudy Giuliani's D.C. law license suspended

A District of Columbia court on Wednesday suspended the D.C. law license of Rudy Giuliani, following a similar move by a New York court last month. The D.C. Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Giuliani, who used to be former President Trump's personal attorney, would be "suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia," pending the resolution of the "disciplinary matter in New York."

Comments / 0

Community Policy