Burbank Schools Welcome New Administrators

Dr. John Paramo announced the new additions to three schools. Dr. Matthew Chambers, Principal, John Burroughs High School. Congratulations to Dr. Matthew Chambers who has been selected as the new principal of John Burroughs High School. Matthew is an alumni of John Burroughs High School who started teaching Business and Finance classes at the school in 2008. Dr. Chambers began serving as the Assistant Principal of Athletics and Activities at John Burroughs High School in 2013. He became the Assistant Principal of Guidance at JBHS in 2015 and has served as the Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction since 2016. Matthew has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Cal State Northridge, a Master of Science degree in Educational Administration from National University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern California. During his time at JBHS, Matthew has been instrumental in contributing to two successful WASC accreditations, an increased A-G completion rate for graduates, the successful implementation of the Academic Excellence (AE) program, and the addition of the collaborative Professional Learning Communities (PLC) model. With the support of his family, Matthew looks forward to serving the Burbank community in this new capacity.