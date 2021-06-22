Turlock man suspected of twice setting fire to home with young children inside

Turlock police have arrested a man suspected of twice setting fire to a home occupied by three young children and three adults. The fires occurred at a home in the 500 block of Sunnyside Drive on May 24 and June 2. Turlock Police spokeswoman Deandra Wiley said the residents discovered the first fire and extinguished it. Everyone was asleep inside on the morning on June 2 when a neighbor saw the house burning.