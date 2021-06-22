City of Burbank to Celebrate 110th Anniversary
During the month of July, the City of Burbank will observe its 110th Anniversary as an incorporated City. To celebrate, the Burbank Public Library, Parks and Recreation Department, and Public Information Office have cultivated a series of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy called, “Burbank at 110”. Residents that participate in these activities may be eligible to win special edition commemorative 110th Burbank Anniversary coins.myburbank.com