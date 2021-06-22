Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burbank, CA

City of Burbank to Celebrate 110th Anniversary

By Press Release
myburbank.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the month of July, the City of Burbank will observe its 110th Anniversary as an incorporated City. To celebrate, the Burbank Public Library, Parks and Recreation Department, and Public Information Office have cultivated a series of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy called, “Burbank at 110”. Residents that participate in these activities may be eligible to win special edition commemorative 110th Burbank Anniversary coins.

myburbank.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
Burbank, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreation Department#Public Information Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
NHLPosted by
Reuters

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

July 7 (Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a packed arena to end a...
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy