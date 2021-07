LONDON (July 6): Britain’s construction industry expanded at the fastest pace in 24 years, driven by a surge in homebuilding that’s starting to push up inflation. IHS Markit said its key index of purchasing managers jumped to 66.3 in June. Economists had forecast a modest slowdown. The strength of demand strained the ability of supply chains to keep up and fueled the biggest increase in purchasing costs since the survey began in 1997.