Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mexico’s coronavirus death toll rises to 231,505

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 4,233 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 261 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,482,784 infections and 231,505 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published...

985theriver.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldBBC

Coronavirus: Israel reimposes masks amid new virus fears

Israel has reintroduced a requirement to wear masks indoors amid a rise in coronavirus cases, just days after it lifted the measure. Concern has grown after the country recorded more than 100 new daily cases in successive days after registering zero earlier this month. Most of the cases have been...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

India Reports 6,000+ Daily Coronavirus Deaths, by Far the World’s Worst Day of the Pandemic

India has reported more than 6,000 COVID fatalities in the past 24 hours—more than any country’s official daily death count recorded to date during the pandemic, CNBC reports. On Wednesday, one of India’s states adjusted its death count from 5,400 to more than 9,400, to include the number of people who died while at home or in private hospitals. Experts have said the real number is many multiples higher than the numbers the Indian government is reporting. A hiccup in the vaccine rollout in January has resulted in less than 5 percent of the country’s population getting both shots, according to the network. Near the height of the outbreak in late April, India’s official daily case count exceeded more than 200,000, causing hospitals to run out of oxygen tanks and cremation sites to run out of firewood. The country’s official daily number of the number of people who tested positive for the virus remained below 100,000 for the third day in a row on Wednesday.
Public HealthKVIA

Nepal’s health minister says country has significantly reduced virus cases but is in desperate need of vaccines

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s health minister says the country has significantly reduced coronavirus infections after its worst outbreak but is in desperate need of vaccines. Health Minister Sher Bahadur Tamang said in an interview with The Associated Press that “The main issue for us is vaccines, and unless we get vaccines we cannot say everyone is safe.” Nepal has been under lockdown since April after new cases and deaths spiked following a massive outbreak in neighboring India. Nepal launched a vaccination campaign in January but was forced to suspend it after India halted exports of domestically produced vaccines because of its own outbreak.
Public HealthCNBC

India reports more than 6,000 daily Covid deaths — highest ever in the world

India's health ministry data showed 6,148 deaths were recorded over a 24-hour period, as daily reported cases remained below 100,000 for the third consecutive day. The fatalities rose after one of India's poorest states, Bihar, revised its total Covid-19 related death toll on Wednesday from about 5,400 to more than 9,400, accounting for people who died at home or in private hospitals, Reuters reported.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Brazil reaches 500,000 coronavirus deaths

Brazil reached a grim milestone on Saturday, recording 500,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic. “500 thousand lives lost by the pandemic that affects our Brazil and the whole world,” the country’s Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga confirmed on Twitter. "I work tirelessly to vaccinate all Brazilians in the shortest time possible and change this scenario that has plagued us for over a year.”
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK records 18,270 new coronavirus cases, highest since Feb. 5

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 18,270 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the highest daily rise since Feb. 5, and 23 deaths, official data showed. Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have largely broken the...
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 182 million, more than 3 billion vaccine doses administered

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 181.8 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.93 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 604,476. The data shows that more than 3 billion vaccine doses have now been administered globally. About 11 billion doses are required to inoculate 70% of the world's population of about 7 billion people, according to researchers at Duke University cited by the New York Times recently. That's the level required to achieve "herd immunity," according to experts. On a global basis, India is second in total cases at 30.4 million and third by fatalities at 398,454, although those numbers are expected to be undercounted given a shortage of tests. Brazil has the third-highest caseload at 18.5 million, according to JHU data, and is second in deaths at 515,985. Mexico has fourth-highest death toll at 232,803 and 2.5 million cases. In Europe, Russia has overtaken the U.K. by deaths. Russia has 132,973 fatalities, while the U.K. has 128,390, making Russia the country with the fifth-highest death toll in the world and highest in Europe.
Travelkurv.com

Indonesia Records Its Largest 1-Day Jump In COVID Infections

(AP) — Indonesian health authorities have announced the country’s largest one-day jump in new coronavirus infections, as the country’s number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began crosses 2 million. The Health Ministry reported 14,536 new infections and 294 deaths, bringing the country’s total confirmed fatalities to more than 54,950. Both the total cases and total deaths are the most in Southeast Asia. Indonesia has seen infections surge in recent weeks, a climb that has been blamed on travel during last month’s Eid al-Fitr holiday as well as the arrival of new virus variants.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil registers 74,042 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 2,311 deaths

BRASILIA, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazil has reported 74,042 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 2,311 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The South American country has now registered 17,702,630 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 496,004, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second deadliest.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Cuba reports 3,075 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in one day

HAVANA, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Cuba reported on Monday 3,075 new COVID-19 infections and 21 more deaths in the last day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 207,322 and the death toll to 1,372, the Ministry of Public Health said. The western province of Matanzas registered 795 infections...
Public Healthkentlive.news

India passes 400,000 Covid deaths - half in past two months alone

India has confirmed 400,000 deaths from Covid-19 – half of them in the past two months alone, as the virulent Delta variant infects hundreds of thousands daily. The grim figure announced on Friday is believed to be a fraction of the true total. It is behind only the United States and Brazil.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Global balance of the coronavirus pandemic on July 4 at 10:00 GMT

The new coronavirus pandemic has caused at least 3,974,841 deaths in the world since the WHO office in China reported the appearance of the disease in December 2019, according to a balance established by AFP this Sunday at 10:00 GMT from official sources. Since the beginning of the epidemic, more...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK reports 24,248 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 24,248 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 24,885 on Saturday, and 15 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 18, according to government data. A total of 45,274,497 people have received a first dose of vaccine and 33,614,952 have received...

Comments / 0

Community Policy