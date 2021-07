A producer behind the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen movie has teased that we'll be seeing new updates fairly soon! Jujutsu Kaisen's debut season has been a huge hit among fans, and that's been reflected in the increased popularity of Gege Akutami's original manga series. But while many fans had expected the anime to continue with a full second season of the anime, instead it was announced that Jujutsu Kaisen would be branching out for its very first movie project. Adapting the official prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, this new film is heading to Japan later this year.