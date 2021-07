The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a case from Maine challenging the state's long-standing law prohibiting public tuition funds from going to private religious schools. The case was originally brought more than three years ago. It involves the Maine's "town tuitioning" program, which reimburses families in communities without a high school if they send their child to a surrounding public or private school. Religious schools are excluded. Three families represented in the case argue that the ban violates their First Amendment rights and is unconstitutional.