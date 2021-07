It’s crazy to think that this game has been out in Japan since 2019. But then it has been an unprecedented period in history, steeped in uncertainty. And the world has only just started to come back to normal. The Tokyo Olympics is still going ahead, but it is likely to be quite unlike any other Games that have gone before it. Fitting then, that the game tie-in, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, is also markedly different from what we have come to expect from this license. It brings a simple joy and sense of fun much needed in these strange times.