The U.S. missed President Joe Biden's goal of sending 80 million COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of June by more than half. Less than 24 million doses have been distributed to 10 countries by the U.S., according to the Associated Press. The Biden administration previously promised 50 countries and entities will receive the doses. They are ready to be sent but the White House said regulatory issues involving other nations are preventing the deliveries.