Johnny Morris announces fishing tournament with championship planned on Table Rock Lake

Record field expected to attend, nearly 3 Million in scholarships & prizes up for grabs. The premier High School Fishing event in the world is set to begin June 30-July 3 in Anderson, SC on Lake Hartwell, from Green Pond Landing event center. The 12th Annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship has over 400 teams registered. A team consists of 3 people to a boat, 2 High School anglers and their adult boat Captain /Coach, that alone equates to more than 1200 participants from 41 states and 2 foreign countries as far away as Zimbabwe, South Africa, plus all their families and friends. Several thousand people will be added to the Anderson population for a week or so.