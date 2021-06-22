Johnny Morris announces fishing tournament with championship planned on Table Rock Lake
Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris announced a new fishing tournament Monday. The championship finale is scheduled for November on Table Rock Lake. The Johnny Morris Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships will be the “first-of-its-kind,” according to a news release. The tournament will be strictly for owners of Tracker, Ranger, Nitro, Triton, Sun Tracker, Tahoe and MAKO brand boats to compete in two-person teams.www.therolladailynews.com