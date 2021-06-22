Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brick, NJ

Spicy?! The Jersey Shore’s Best Thin Crust Pizza Is Made In Brick Township, New Jersey

By Jimmy G
Posted by 
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love pizza and I love surprises! On Saturday, after my Asbury Park Boardwalk show, I made my way to a cornhole tournament in Wall Township. The 18 person tournament was happening in my best friend's backyard. Unfortunately, it wasn't the best tournament because of the rain and an argument between teams interfered with the good vibes... However, I was pleasantly surprised by a thin crust pizza that I think is the best at the Jersey Shore.

943thepoint.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall Township, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Brick, NJ
Food & Drinks
Wall Township, NJ
Lifestyle
Brick, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Crust#Jersey Shore#Pizza Place#Food Drink#The Jersey Shore#La Nonna Grandpa#Facebook Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Ocean County, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

If The Jersey Shore Made It’s Own Delicious Chip Flavors Which Would They Be?

There are dozens of different flavored chips for us to choose from. But what if the Jersey Shore could have their own chip flavors. What do you think they'd be?. We spent some time pondering this philosophical question and we think we came up with some pretty good ones. Some are obvious, and some not so much. We'll share what we came up with, and we hope you can add your creative ideas as well.
Neptune City, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Eyesore! What’s Going On With The “Tornado” Hotel In Neptune City, New Jersey?

I had a little too much fun, which is how this "tornado" hotel article got started. After a few too many cocktails celebrating America's independence, I woke up Monday morning in need of a pork roll sandwich... anything to get my life back to neutral. There are tasty pork roll sandwiches all over the Jersey Shore, but Kelly's Tavern in Neptune City has one of the best...
Holmdel, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Amazon Fresh In Holmdel Could Win The Supermarket Wars

There are some neighborhoods in America that do not have a grocery store. Can you imagine? It’s no surprise residents in those comminutes are not eating healthy. The town in which I grew up had 2 grocery stores, Food Town and Shop Right. Today, East Windsor NJ only has a Shop Right. There is also a super Walmart down the street but that doesn’t count.
PetsPosted by
94.3 The Point

These are the 50 Most Adorable Dogs in New Jersey

Dogs are the best. They are the most loyal friends and steadfast companions. Plus, they're pretty darn cute. Listen to Matt Ryan weekday afternoons on 94.3 The Point and download our free 94.3 The Point app. I asked you to show off your furbabies and while I knew New Jersey...
Barnegat Township, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Cool! Summer Concerts are Back at the Barnegat Docks!

It is always a fantastic time during the summer here at the Jersey Shore! Summer concerts at the Barnegat Docks return for 2021.....It's great to see LIVE events coming back this summer and a chance for you to get out for some fresh air and great music! Enjoy the summer concert series and check out the schedule below for dates, times, and groups playing.
EnvironmentPosted by
94.3 The Point

When and how Tropical Storm Elsa will impact NJ

As I discussed on Tuesday, there are a lot of moving parts to this week's weather forecast: From heat, to thunderstorms, to Tropical Storm Elsa. Tuesday's ferocious heat and humidity was followed by some incredibly intense thunderstorms. To an extent, we'll do it again on Wednesday: Potentially dangerous heat, followed...

Comments / 3

Community Policy