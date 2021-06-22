Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Your pool might be opening later than planned thanks to a chlorine shortage

By Mike Petchenik, WSB-TV
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxXEM_0acRgkY600

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — To keep residential pools clean safe, many people rely on chlorine systems. Thanks to a fire, the pandemic and increased demand, there’s a chlorine shortage just in time for the summer swimming season.

Summer is in full swing and pools will be filled with sun-kissed swimmers, but getting your hands on the chemical that keeps pools sanitized could be costly.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pool Supply Atlanta owner Bryan Geraldino told Channel 2′s Mike Petchenik that a chlorine plant fire in Louisiana last year decimated about 70% of the supply in North America.

“The supply chain obviously failed after COVID and the hurricane and all that,” he said.

Geraldino says China is now the main chlorine supplier in the world, and consumer demand has driven up prices.

“The cost of the granular...went up about 20, 25% depending on which one you’re looking at. The tablets almost doubled in price,” he told Petchenik.

Bobby Wisinger told Petchenik that he stocked up on tablets last year, but will buy more now that he knows there’s a shortage.

“I would be very concerned if I couldn’t get chlorine because of discoloration in the pool and algae growth and so forth,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The issue is mainly affecting residential pool owners. Fulton County and the City of Atlanta tell Petchenik that they are not having an issue because they use a different product.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chamblee, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Pool Supply Atlanta#Channel 2#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bahamas flight canceled after high schoolers stage mask rebellion, airline says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Bahamas-bound flight was canceled Monday after a group of high school passengers refused to wear masks. American Airlines Flight 893 had been scheduled to depart Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 9:30 a.m. for Nassau, Bahamas. Irate passengers told WSOC, however, that mechanical problems forced a plane switch followed by the mask rebellion that left them stranded in the Queen City overnight, instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy